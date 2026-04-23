Cairo, Egypt – As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing higher education in the field of technology in Egypt, and driven by its strong belief in the pivotal role of the energy sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development, Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt has announced the launch of the third edition of its annual “Polimi Week.”

The event took place from April 19th to 23rd, 2026, under the university’s Energy Engineering Technology Program and under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. This year’s edition was held under the strategic theme: “Powering the Future: Exploring Local Demand and Resources for Energy Transition.”

“Polimi Week” delivered a comprehensive educational experience through two main tracks. The first focused on the fundamentals of energy and real-world consumption assessment, while the second addressed advanced engineering design of integrated energy systems based on renewable resources and modern technologies.

In parallel with these academic tracks, this initiative builds on the ongoing collaboration between SUTech and Politecnico di Milano, one of Italy’s leading technological universities, aiming to support the transition toward a low-carbon economy and empower young talents to actively contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.

In this context, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY EDTECH, commented:

“The continuation of ‘Polimi Week’ for the third year reflects our vision of building a globally competitive education system in Egypt. We believe that equipping a new generation with the ability to leverage advanced technologies in the energy sector is key to shaping the future of industry”.

Aligned with this broader vision, the program aims to actively engage youth in the transition toward a low-carbon economy by equipping students with advanced data analysis capabilities, enabling informed engineering decision-making, and fostering the design of innovative solutions to global energy challenges. This collaboration reflects SUTech’s philosophy of continuous openness to international expertise, with the goal of graduating engineers who possess the digital and technical competencies required to compete effectively in both local and global job markets.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring top-performing students and recognizing outstanding participants, reinforcing a culture of excellence and innovation, and empowering students to play a leading role in driving digital transformation and sustainable development within the energy sector.

About Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt -:

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (SUTech), the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that offers a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUTech”- Polytechnic of Egypt shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SUTech - Polytechnic of Egypt- provides education in more than 15 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SUTech- Polytechnic of Egypt- applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with the Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- will be pioneering Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.