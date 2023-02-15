Elm, a leading provider of digital solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taqeem, the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers, at LEAP 2023, which took place in Riyadh from February 6th to 9th. The purpose of this MoU is to utilize modern electronic technologies, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated software to improve and develop valuation outputs, enhance valuation services, and boost the efficiency of Taqeem employees.

The agreement was signed by Elm's CEO, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Saad Aljadhai, and Faisal bin Bader Al-Mandeel, Taqeem's Secretary General.

Elm and Taqeem aim to establish a complementary relationship based on enhanced partnership and coordinated cooperation to tap into digital transformation. Elm utilizes its premier national expertise and comprehensive solutions and products to expand reliance on technological tools and digital systems, and thus improve performance, productivity, and reliability across vital sectors.

"We are privileged to sign a MoU with Taqeem, to establish a road map for productive bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. This indicates our common eagerness to employ digital solutions and adopt governance frameworks as crucial pillars to enhance process efficiency and service quality. This cooperation is critical as it focuses on enhancing governance and transparency in valuation and assessment across various industries. It also serves as a blueprint for inter-organization collaboration to accelerate digital transformation across different sectors thereby maintaining their competitiveness and promoting growth", said Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, Elm's Spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing,

For his part, Mr Saad bin Sulaiman Al-Baiz, Taqeem's Director of Communication and spokesperson, stated that signing this MoU is part of Taqeem's partnerships with various government and private entities, aimed at improving the valuation profession and its practitioners. This MoU will support the digital transformation of valuation processes and provide the technical tools and solutions in the valuation sector in the Kingdom, thereby positively impacting valuation outputs. These are some of the key roles that Taqeem seeks to fulfill in order to organize and develop the valuation profession. Mr. Al-Baiz also emphasized Taqeem's eagerness to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of the profession and its practitioners.

Concluding this agreement during LEAP 2023 indicates the growing importance of this global event as a strategic networking platform for technology pioneers, and a space to discuss the challenges and opportunities of smart transformation and shape the digital future. LEAP 2023 presents Elm with valuable opportunities to expand cooperation and build new partnerships with prominent institutions locally and globally. This event also helps Elm showcase its digital services and solutions that are designed to elevate the efficiency and quality of services across a wide range of vital sectors and meet the evolving demands of customers.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com