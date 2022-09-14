The investment in technology reflects the company’s rapid growth

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has signed agreements with Microsoft to upgrade its systems and technology in order to enhance support for customers and further enable the company’s growth.

The investment in a new technology comes as Ellington Properties has grown from launching one or two projects per year to launching six projects within the first eight months of the year.

Nitin Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, and President of Ellington Properties, said: “We have made phenomenal progress in recent years, increasing the number of launches and handovers of projects. Our digital transformation is the next step in accelerating our growth and enhancing the level of service we provide to our customers.”

Ellington Properties has signed an agreement to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE (CRM) and Property-xRM with the support of Metadata Technologies, a Gold Microsoft Partner who will be implementing the solution. This initiative will boost Ellington’s sales and service features with improved customer-centricity. The property management solution provides complete automation, minimising manual processes and human interference thereby ensuring faster processes and enhanced service for customers.

Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft UAE, said: “Our comprehensive solution, backed by the secure and versatile Microsoft Cloud, is specifically designed for the real estate industry. We are delighted to be working with Ellington Properties, supporting their needs to achieve faster growth and increased customer satisfaction.”

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

