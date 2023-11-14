Dubai, UAE: Al Nasr Club and Ellington Properties have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer an official sponsor of the nation’s premier sports club. Under the newly signed agreement, the logo of Ellington Properties will be prominently displayed in Al Maktoum Stadium, marking a first-of-its-kind sponsorship for them, and demonstrating the developer’s commitment to encouraging sports in the country.

The sponsorship was announced at a press conference held at the headquarters of Al Nasr Sports Club in the presence of senior members of the Board of Directors of the Al Nasr Club Investment Company including His Excellency Mansour Al Falasi, Chairman; Saad Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman; and Noura Al Jasmi, member of the Board. Elie Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO – International, and Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties were also present at the event.

On the same note, His Excellency Mansour Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club Investment Company, said: “We are proud to share our vision for sports with all our partners. The sponsorship agreement with Ellington Properties is a testament to the prominent status and strength of the commercial identity of Al Nasr Club in the UAE. It also reinforces our ability to continue to attract new partners and establish solid as well as sustainable partnerships that are mutually beneficial.”

He continued, "We remain positive about the future, and look to achieving financial sustainability and self-sufficiency in Al Nasr Club as we share a common vision of contributing to the growth and success of sports in the UAE.”

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO – International, Ellington Properties, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of the sponsorship agreement with Al Nasr Club, the oldest and most prestigious sports club in the UAE. This exceptional partnership not only brings together Ellington Properties and Al Nasr Club for the love of sport but is also an embodiment of our shared values ​​​​of excellence and unwavering commitment to success. As a leading design-led real estate developer, we take pride in championing sports and enhancing the fans’ experience while also supporting the diverse sports and community initiatives of Al Nasr Club.”

About Al Nasr Club

Founded in 1945, Al Nasr Club is a pioneering sports institution in the United Arab Emirates. Founded on a vision of fostering athletic excellence, the club has played an instrumental role in shaping the sporting landscape of the nation. From its beginnings on a plot of land in Al Ghubaiba, the club has grown into a powerhouse known for its commitment to football and various other sports.

Al Nasr Club has a rich history of achievements, contributing significantly to the development of athletes in the UAE. The club's legacy extends beyond the football field, with a continued commitment to promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. https://www.alnasrclub.com/en/

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties’ residences are classic in feel but contemporary in vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

