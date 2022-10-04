Aroma International Building Contracting has been appointed to accelerate the development of Kensington Waters and Berkeley Place, with respective contract values of AED 200 million and AED 105 million

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has awarded two contracts valued at AED 200 million and AED 105 million to Aroma International Building Contracting to accelerate the respective development of Ellington Properties’ projects, Kensington Waters and Berkeley Place.

Located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Kensington Waters is Ellington’s third project in the area, and Berkeley Place is its fourth. Kensington Waters features 277 units comprising one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The development is focused on wellness and sustainability through a range of innovative features and amenities including a semi-Olympic swimming pool, a state-of-the-art studio, a clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, a lounge library area, an outdoor barbeque terrace, in addition to hotel-style passenger drop-off areas and a double-height lobby.

Berkeley Place features 127 units comprising one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The development will set new standards for high-rise living experiences and combine modern architecture with resort-style amenities. Residents will benefit from a rooftop infinity pool with a deck and pool spa, a rooftop terrace with dining, lounging, and barbeque areas, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, an arcade room with an outdoor space, as well as hotel-style passenger drop-off areas.

Joseph Thomas, Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “Our partnership with Aroma International Building Contracting will drive forward our Kensington Waters and Berkeley Place projects. Their appointment underlines our commitment to our stakeholders to ensure the delivery of our high-quality residential projects that provide our customers with curated lifestyles while creating long-term value.”

Sajeev P. K, Managing Director, Aroma International Building Contracting, said: “We are excited to bring our experienced and highly-qualified team to work on these projects, ensuring the delivery of Ellington’s exceptionally well-designed, world-class, and high-quality residences. Together we are working to create an unparalleled quality of residential living.”

Established in 1998, Aroma International Building Contracting is a prominent building construction company in the UAE with specialist expertise in all kinds of construction projects. Ellington Properties has previously partnered with Aroma International Building Contracting to deliver two projects, Wilton Terraces in Meydan which was handed over in December 2021 and Belgravia Heights in Jumeirah Village Circle which is due for completion by the end of this year.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary in vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About Aroma International Building Contracting:

Aroma International Building Contracting (L.L.C), established in 1998, is a prominent building construction company in UAE with an office in Dubai & Abu Dhabi. The company is headed and managed by qualified and well-experienced Engineers in the field of Civil construction and are well versed with the changing trends & techniques in the industry. Aroma International is specialized in all kinds of construction projects such as Multi-storey Residential buildings, Commercial buildings, Shopping Malls, Industrial Buildings, Factories, Warehouses, Workshops, Schools, Luxurious Villas, Labour accommodations, Oil tank Farms etc.