Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, is delighted to announce the winners of the recently conducted Art Competition, hosted by the Ellington Art Foundation under the theme “Shaping the Sea: Sculptural Art on the Shore”.

After a thorough review by Ellington’s design experts, two exceptional artists have been selected for their visionary sculptures: Saif Mattar Bin Lahej, a Dubai-based architecture student, and Jessica Rai, an architect and artist from Lebanon. Their works brilliantly capture the fluid interplay between the ocean and the shoreline, bringing this dynamic theme to life. These winning sculptures will be prominently displayed at Ellington Beach House, enhancing the arrival experience with their captivating presence.

Commenting on this, Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties, said “We are proud to announce Saif Mattar Bin Lahej and Jessica Rai as the winners of our Art Competition. Their sculptures beautifully embody our theme, ‘Shaping the Sea: Sculptural Art on the Shore,’ bringing a unique character and inspiration to Ellington Beach House. At Ellington Properties, we believe in creating more than just homes; we craft experiences enriched by art, design, and creativity. The Ellington Art Foundation stands as a testament to our vision that art should be an integral part of the communities we build."

The winners will receive the promised prize, along with the opportunity to have their installations featured at both the North and South Towers of Ellington Beach House, marking a milestone in artistic contributions to Dubai’s real estate landscape.

