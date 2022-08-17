The new residential project is the twelfth project of Ellington Properties in the JVC area

Ellington Properties and Sol Properties recently announced their partnership to jointly develop the new project

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, and Sol Properties, the real estate development arm of Bhatia Group, have launched a joint venture residential project, Oakley Square Residences, in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), under the Ellington Brand. The launch follows the recent partnership announcement between Ellington Properties and Sol Properties to jointly develop a new residential project.

Oakley Square Residences will span four residential floors in addition to the ground floor and basement. The project will feature 269 units comprising 67 studios, 146 one-bedroom apartments and 56 two-bedroom apartments. Featuring Ellington’s signature high-quality amenities, Oakley Square Residences will have two lobbies with hotel-style lounge areas, a cinema room, a lushly landscaped courtyard space, and a pool deck with a leisure and lap pool complete with a Baja shelf, sun loungers, cabanas and a pool spa.

There will a dedicated kids’ zone with a shaded pool and a fun area with play and climbing structures. Residents will benefit from the wide range of outdoor amenities including a Padel tennis court, a games table zone, a shaded barbeque and dining area, an outdoor terrace with lounge areas, in addition to an indoor and outdoor fitness centre with changing rooms. Oakley Square Residences will also feature EV charging stations and bicycle storage.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “Oakley Square Residences adds to our strong portfolio of developments in the Jumeriah Village Circle area. We are excited to be partnering with Sol Properties on this new project, leveraging their decades of experience to support our vision to craft beautiful homes to elevate the lifestyles of our communities.”

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sol Properties, said: “Our shared vision to enrich people’s lives for the better through beautiful, high-quality homes will be realised in the development of Oakley Square Residences. With Ellington’s signature design-led approach and our dedication to bespoke living, this new project will create a unique living experience in the JVC area.”

Oakley Square Residences is Ellington’s twelfth project in the popular, family-oriented area of JVC. Ellington Properties has handed over five multi-family projects in JVC to date, strengthening its position as a property developer delivering quality and design-led lifestyles to its customers and residents.

Sol Properties is a well-established property developer bringing four decades of experience with more than 250 projects, including residential, hospitality, retail and commercial developments.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

-Ends-

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

