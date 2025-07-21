Dubai, UAE — Ellington Properties, Dubai’s design-led, award-winning developer, has grown its partnership with Keyper, the Dubai-based prop-tech solutions provider, through making a strategic investment in the company. Together, they are creating a revolutionary digital-first experience for property investors, blending Ellington’s luxury craftsmanship with Keyper’s cutting-edge rental management and payments solutions to deliver an elevated experience for property investors throughout their investment journey.

A New Era for Property Investors

This collaboration will change what is possible for property ownership and management. Keyper’s app and platform—already boasting over 100,000 downloads and powering AED 100mn in annual rental payments—puts unparalleled control in the hands of Ellington’s customers, whether they are in Dubai or anywhere in the world. From live market data and valuation, to instant listing and rental, to digital rent collection and upfront rent cash-outs, Keyper’s platform transforms what is possible in property ownership.

Ellington, celebrated for its award-winning developments in iconic locations like Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Village Circle, is doubling down on its commitment to excellence. With 65 off-plan and ready projects and accolades like “Leading Designer Residential Development Brand” and the Customer Happiness Award, Ellington is now raising the bar by integrating Keyper’s technology to empower its customers with:

Real-time property portfolio insights: Track property values, occupancy, and optimal pricing with live market data and analytics.

Hassle-free management: Handle property snagging, rental listing, contract signing and registration, rental payment collection, tenant relations, and property maintenance from anywhere, anytime.

Construction progress updates: Stay in the loop with real-time progress tracking of your properties currently under development, and schedule due payments.

Smarter investing: Access market research and data, pricing suggestions, and in-app financing options, as well as exclusive early access to new Ellington project launches.

Ellington and Keyper will also soon launch an alternative property financing product offering Ellington customers access to new and innovative post-handover property financing solutions.

“Property ownership is evolving, and so are we. This partnership reflects our forward-thinking approach to real estate,” said Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties. “Our investment in Keyper unlocks a world of digital tools that amplify our commitment to quality, giving our clients unmatched convenience and profitability.”

Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder of Keyper, added, “Teaming up with Ellington is a game-changer. Together, we’re redefining real estate in Dubai, making it easier, smarter, and more rewarding for investors to own and manage world-class properties.”

Why This Matters

This partnership is a massive leap forward for Dubai’s real estate market. By combining Ellington’s legacy of luxury and innovation with Keyper’s tech-driven solutions, investors gain a competitive edge at every stage—from property purchase to handover and beyond. With features like instant notifications for instalment payments and upcoming in-app payment capabilities, Keyper and Ellington are setting a new gold standard for seamless, high-return property investment.

About Ellington Properties

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About Keyper

Keyper is the UAE’s rising prop-tech star, transforming real estate with its all-in-one digital platform. Recognized on Forbes Middle East’s list of the Most Funded Startups 2025, awarded a Future 100 title by the UAE government, and winner of the Private Credit Deal of the Year. Keyper is redefining how property is managed, financed, and grown. From leasing and rent collection to cash flow financing and portfolio analytics, Keyper’s innovative tools are trusted by thousands across the UAE to make property ownership and renting simpler, smarter, and more profitable.