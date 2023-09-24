Doha: As Qatar continues to fulfill its digital transformation agenda, elev8 Digital Center of Excellence has emerged as a pivotal force in shaping the future of the country and the region. This vibrant hub, founded in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Microsoft, and elev8, serves as a beacon that empowers the next generation of digital leaders, providing cutting-edge skilling programs tailored for students, professionals, women, business leaders, and youth.

In a recent initiative aligned with its mission, elev8, in partnership with Microsoft, hosted a group of 100 Arab students to take part in a tour of the Digital Center of Excellence. This event provided aspiring young professionals with insights into the limitless possibilities that technology holds for their future.

The tour comes as part of their participation in the 1st Arab Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon, a significant event within the "Coding4Integrity" youth anti-corruption hackathon series organized by the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) initiative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in conjunction with the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA).

Maria Balbas, President at elev8 Education and executive Vice President, YNV Tech Talent, affirmed the critical role that the Digital Center of Excellence plays in shaping the future of young talents in Qatar and the broader Arab region. She stated, "At elev8, we believe that the youth are the driving force behind Qatar's digital agenda.”

“Our Digital Center of Excellence is a vibrant ecosystem that connects national and international talents with cutting-edge technologies, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead our collective digital transformation journey. We are committed to mentoring, coaching, and creating collaborative opportunities that will unlock the full potential of our youth" she added.

elev8 is at the forefront of nurturing a digital-savvy youth population and positioning Qatar as a leader in the realm of innovative skilling programs that cater to a wide spectrum of talents in the market, including leaders, executives, and the youth, ensuring that the benefits of digitalization are accessible to all.