Ashraf Al-Bahwash: We use the most advanced technology systems in the manufacture of home appliances

Electrolux, the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances, organized a media visit inside two of its factories in the 10th of Ramadan area, the Electrolux factory for refrigerators, washing machines, electric heaters, and the factory of cookers and gas heaters, with the aim of getting acquainted with the latest methods of modern technology used by the company in the manufacture of home appliances, and learn about the latest developments in factories to implement the highest quality standards in the manufacturing process with energy-saving and environmentally friendly technology.

The tour was attended by Maissam El Hennawy, CEO of Electrolux Egypt, and Engineer Ashraf El Bahwash, Head of Manufacturing Operations at Electrolux in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and a number of company officials and factory workers, in the presence of a large group of media professionals, who inspected production lines and manufacturing stages until exiting the final product, testing its efficiency and safety, and following up on the production stages and techniques, and the technology used in manufacturing, which is comparable to the most advanced global factories in terms of the technology used, the manufacturing systems used and the application of best environmental practices, which is reflected in the efficiency of production.

Maissam El Hennawy, CEO of Electrolux Egypt, emphasized the success of Electrolux products. He said that the company attaches great importance to supporting the deepening local manufacturing strategy, Egypt's Vision 2030, and supporting the national economy, by supporting exports. We have achieved clear and steady steps in implementing our strategy to transform Egypt into an export base, as we have succeeded in exporting our products to more than 25 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and North America, and very soon in Europe, which confirms Electrolux's interest in the quality and specifications of its products and its reliance on the use of the latest international technology in manufacturing.

He said: Electrolux considers Egypt one of the promising markets that enjoy historical and strategic importance in the region, and is keen to invest in the Egyptian market and implement a clear strategy to support sustainability within its factories and with its suppliers that it deals with, such as using alternative materials for plastic, reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and water treatment, industrial waste recycling and the use of alternative energy to support the government's strategy aimed at increasing the participation of clean energies in electricity generation.

