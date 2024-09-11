Abu Dhabi, UAE – Newrizon, a cutting-edge commercial electric vehicle manufacturer from China, is making its entry into the Middle Eastern market and sought a strong charging partner. To that end, they have teamed up with Savvy Charging Technologies, a leader in innovative charging solutions. This groundbreaking partnership is set to revolutionize commercial vehicle charging across the region by utilizing Savvy’s advanced off-grid technology.

As enterprises transition and industries in the UAE & KSA increasingly strive to achieve their ESG targets, the partnership between Newrizon and Savvy Charging Technologies comes at a critical juncture. Savvy Charging Technologies is ready to provide groundbreaking mobile charging solutions that will enhance user experience and establish new benchmarks in the commercial sector.

"Collaborating with Savvy Charging Technologies represents a major step forward in our goal to promote EV adoption and electrification within the commercial sector," stated Huang, CEO of Newrizon. "Our advanced vehicle technology, along with Savvy's innovative strategies, will expedite the shift toward sustainability in the region."

Muhammad Jamal, CEO of Savvy Charging Technologies, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Teaming up with Newrizon allows us to integrate their cutting-edge vehicles into our charging services, providing a comprehensive, hassle-free mobile charging solution for businesses that need ultra-fast charging without upfront hardware costs. We are dedicated to supporting the UAE's vision to reduce carbon emissions, and there is no better sector than commercial enterprises to drive the transition to green mobility."

About Savvy Charging Technologies:

Savvy Charging Technologies is an Emirati company founded by Tarish Al Qubaisi and Muhammad Jamal, specializing in innovative solutions for electric vehicle charging. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Savvy offers unique off-grid, on-demand charging solutions that enable rapid charging without the need for specialized infrastructure.

About Newrizon:

The Newrizon brand was officially introduced on August 5, 2021, with the reveal of two electric commercial vehicle models: the iC1 and the EC1. The company was founded in September 2020 by Huang Chendong, a former senior vice president at NIO. Each model is equipped with features such as FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) upgrades, intelligent vehicle management, keyless entry, and app control, all while emphasizing the brand's commitment to global expansion.