Partnership with global technology company SAP will see Egyptian electronic and appliances giant ElAraby Group leverage cloud ERP solution Rise with SAP at escalated pace to enhance customer service and efficient logistics management

Cairo, Egypt — ElAraby Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronics and home appliances in the Middle East and North Africa region, has announced it will enter the next phase of its digital transformation journey with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). The family-owned Egyptian enterprise has signed an agreement to adopt RISE with SAP to enable a full cloud migration, including flagship cloud solutions such as Customer Experience (CX), SAP Signavio, Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Digital Supply Chain that will support its customer-first approach and ensure a far more resilient supply chain.

The new deal coincides with the successful implementation and go-live by ElAraby of a host of SAP solutions to consolidate and enhance its digital landscape. The project, implemented by SAP Services, is considered one of the biggest migrations for SAP in Egypt.

The two companies have been following a co-created digital roadmap specially designed to streamline and modernize ElAraby’s expansive operations. The electronic and appliances brand, which was established in 1964, sells more than 40 different products for more than 2000 items in 60 countries, with a distribution and service network comprising more than 3,000 sales centers and more than 180 after-sales service locations. With the implementation going live, ElAraby’s distribution and service networks including the factories, supply chain, warehouses and retail shops, now all run on S/4HANA, SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Medhat Elaraby, Vice President of ElAraby Group, explains, “In our almost-60 years of existence, Elaraby has grown from a joint stock enterprise to one of the region’s largest industrial and commercial corporations, but we remain a family business with our customers’ needs at the heart of all our decisions. We have been working closely with SAP for two years to consolidate and streamline processes across our vast network to ensure we can offer unmatched products and services to our customers.”

By choosing RISE with SAP, ElAraby will minimize cyber-risks, reduce costs and benefit from automatic upgrades to the implemented SAP solutions. RISE with SAP is a step-by-step holistic offering that accelerates a company’s journey to the cloud and is tailored for each company’s complexity and starting point. The aim is to go beyond a technical migration to the cloud, and instead enable companies to truly transform their business, realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications, and allowing for ongoing transformation.

Ihab Selim, Chief Information Officer of ElAraby Group, commented, “Implementing RISE with SAP will enable ElAraby to leverage cutting-edge cloud computing solutions that provide 360-degree visibility on all aspects of our operations, including our supply chain. Moreover, the advanced data analytics available will ensure we remain flexible and able to respond to changes in the market and customer needs in an agile way.”

ElAraby will be running a host of SAP cloud solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors, which will improve engagement and enhance services delivered to its more than 40,000 employees. This solution empowers individuals to reach their full potential at work, while also automating tasks and strengthening the connection between HR and business operations to help create a sustainable, future-ready workforce.

Mohammed Samy, Managing Director of SAP Egypt, commented, “SAP has been working closely with ElAraby to enable solutions that benefit its customers, partners and employees. ElAraby selected SAP for its digital transformation based on our industry leadership and reputation as a true transformation partner. By choosing to adopt RISE with SAP, Elaraby is aligning with Egypt Vision 2030 and will be able to leverage the latest cloud solutions at an accelerated pace. In taking this step, Elaraby is ensuring that its operations are agile, scalable and flexible so that it can continue to enhance its operations and processes on an ongoing basis.”

