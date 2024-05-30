El Batal Developments Co. announced the launch of 5 new projects in 2024, in areas in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Sheraton, and New Heliopolis, with investments estimated at EGP 10 billion, which will be revealed successively during this year.



Eng. Emad Doss, El Batal Developments' CEO and Managing Director, stated that the company decided to pump huge investments into the new projects, which will become among the most important residential and commercial projects, thanks to their distinguished locations diversity, in order to enhance the expansion plan pursued by the company during recent years in the property market.



Eng. Emad Doss : we aim to attain sales of about EGP 4 billion this year

Eng. Emad Doss revealed that El Batal Developments Co. was able in 2023 to achieve contractual sales amounting to about EGP 3 billion and it aims to attain sales of about EGP 4 billion during the current year.



He indicated that, El Batal Developments Co. is preparing to launch two commercial projects in the Bin Zayed Axis, a third residential, hotel and commercial in the Al Amal Axis in NAC, and a new residential compound in the Sheraton Heliopolis area, while the fifth project is a residential compound located on the Suez Road in New Heliopolis.



El Batal Developments has a business precedent spanning more than 45 years

It is worth mention that El Batal Developments Co. has a business precedent spanning more than 45 years and was one of the first real estate development companies to expand outside Egypt, specifically in the Canadian marke.



The Company has implemented a series of distinctive projects in the Egyptian market under the name of Rock in east and west Cairo, such as Rock Eden , in the 6th of October, Rock Ville in Obour, Rock Vera in the 5th Settlement, and Rock Capital 1 in NAC, as well as Rock Gold, the first gold and beauty mall, in the 5th Settlement.