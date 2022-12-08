El Batal Developments Company offers a unique and exceptional experience through its "Rock Gold" project, the first specialized mall for selling gold in Egypt, which comines major gold dealers and brands, as well as everything that meets women's aesthetic and health needs, so as to achieve an integrated shopping experience.



"El Batal Developments” is the first real estate development company to participate in the International Nebu II Expo for Gold & Jewelry, which will be held from December 10 to 12 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.



"El Batal Developments” will offer during the Nebu II Expo, distinctive shops in its pioneering project, "Rock Gold", with distinguished prices and facilities for clients, before the price increase expected in the beginning of January 2023.

"El Batal Developments" Company for Real Estate aims to open the first specialized mall for selling Gold & Jewelry in December 2023.



The Rock Gold Mall provides all services for visitors of all ages, especially women, to ensure that they spend a special day in shopping as it does not only include gold stores, but has also various cafes and restaurants, and “day care for children services to grant mothers an opportunity to shop without troubles, as well as services for persons of special needs.



The Rock Gold Mall has also shops selling sweets, accessories, and occasion dresses of the most famous brands, as well as shops selling flowers, perfumes, and eyeglasses, in addition to clinics, beauty salons, and women sports club.



"El Batal Developments" is keen to provide a unique and pioneering experience through the "Rock Gold" Mall, where care has been taken in selecting a strategic location in the "Golden Square" area in New Cairo, the extension of Mohammed bin Zayed, minutes away from the American University in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, and minutes from Suez, Ring Road and Ain Sokhna ways.



Furthermore, "El Batal Developments" provides distinguished services to clients through "Rock Gold" mall, which brings together major gold and jewelry dealers in Egypt in one place, allowing the customer to have a unique shopping experience.



Eng. Emad Doss, CEO and Managing Director of "El Batal Developments", stated that the company is present at the Nebu II Expo to show its unique and pioneering experience in the "Rock Gold" mall, and to communicate with the target client base of the major gold traders and manufacturers in Egypt.



He indicated that the "El Batal Developments" launched the "Rock Gold" Mall due to its keenness to excel and provide innovative projects that achieve added value for clients, as the company has been able to provide over the years of its work in the market since 1978.



He confirmed that "El Batal Developments" took into considration, in the "Rock Gold" mall, that the diversity of spaces meet different needs, as the shops' spaces start from 27 to 107 square meters.



"Rock Gold", which has 200 stores, is built on an area of 11,000 square meters of land, with a building area of 40,000 square meters, and 3,000 square meters of services, seating areas and landscapes, as well as parking lots qhich can accommodate more than 200 cars.



"El Batal Developments" is keen to provide the highest security systems and standards in the mall, which are the same used in the banks and specified by the Central Bank of Egypt to enforce complete security and safety.



"El Batal Developments" implemented a series of distinguished projects in the Egyptian market, in the name "Rock" in east and west Cairo, such as Rock Eden, Rock Vale, and Rock Vera, where the company celebrates its delivery during the current year, in addition to launching three other projects: Rock Yard in Sheraton and Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital.

