In a strategic move to boost the investment appeal of its commercial projects and maximize returns for clients, El Batal Developments has appointed JLL, a global professional services firm specializing in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, to provide property management services for Rock Gold Mall, the first gold and beauty mall in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo. The collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience across El Batal's commercial portfolio.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Emad Doss, CEO of El Batal Developments, and Ayman Sami, Country Head, Egypt for JLL in the presence of Eng. George Alfred, a member of El Batal's Board of Directors; Dr. Samir Benani, Head of the Commercial Sector; Nermeen Fares, Marketing Manager at El Batal Developments; Mohamed Gamal, Director of Real Estate Asset Management, Egypt for JLL; and Ahmed Nashat, Operations Manager, Egypt for JLL.

Emad Doss, CEO of El Batal Developments, stated that the collaboration aligns with El Batal’s broader strategy aimed at elevating the management standards of the company's commercial ventures and is designed to enhance the visitor experience and boost returns for unit owners, ultimately increasing their investment value.

Doss added that under the agreement, JLL will develop and manage several commercial malls established by El Batal Developments in various strategic locations, with Rock Gold Mall in the Fifth Settlement being the most prominent project.

As per the agreement with El Batal Developments, JLL will be responsible for managing the daily operations of Rock Gold Mall in addition to providing a range of integrated services that include managing security, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing service providers.

JLL's extensive experience in managing commercial malls is expected to significantly enhance the service quality of El Batal Developments’ projects, according to company officials. This collaboration is anticipated to boost the appeal and investment value of El Batal’s malls, positioning them as prime commercial and investment destinations.

Ayman Sami, Country Head, Egypt for JLL, commented, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with El Batal Developments and look forward to applying our mall management expertise to ensure the success of these projects and to satisfy both customers and investors.”

JLL operates in 35 countries throughout the Middle East and Africa (MEA), employing over 1900 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, and Casablanca. For over 200 years, JLL has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties.

Rock Gold is Egypt's pioneering mall dedicated to gold and beauty and a trailblazer in meeting the comprehensive needs of women. This innovative mall features luxury gold brands, beauty centers, clinics, haute couture stores, a variety of cafes and restaurants, and a children's area, offering a distinctive shopping experience. The mall also includes facilities such as a gym, banks, confectionery shops, accessory stores, flower shops, and outlets for perfumes and eyewear.

Set in the heart of Golden Square, New Cairo, Rock Gold Mall is strategically located on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, just minutes away from the American University in Cairo. The mall spans 11,000 sqm, with the building itself covering 40,000 sqm and an additional 3,000 sqm dedicated to services, seating areas, and landscaping.

El Batal Developments, with a 45-year legacy, was one of the first developers to venture beyond Egypt, specifically into the Canadian market. The company has delivered a series of distinguished projects in Egypt under the Rock name, including Rock Eden, Rock Ville, Rock Vera, and Rock Capital in New Administrative Capital. Its recent ventures also include Rock White in Heliopolis and Rock Yard in Sheraton.