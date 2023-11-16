Cairo: – El-Attal Holding, the leading real estate company, has announced its participation in the 11th edition of Nile Expo, the most prestigious real estate exhibition in Saudi Arabia, as part of its strategic plan to showcase its major projects at external exhibits. El-Attal Holding's involvement also aims to stimulate investment in Egyptian properties by Arab and Egyptian expatriates in the Gulf region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, to realize Egypt's ambitious plan to boost real estate exporting.

El-Attal Holding's participation in the Nile Expo is a perfect opportunity to highlight its major projects and offer excellent investment opportunities to those interested in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia El-Attal Holding is prepared to offer a variety of promotions and discounts for the first time for its diverse projects, including West Leaves, the company's first residential administrative commercial hotel project in West Cairo. Situated 700 meters from the Egyptian Grand Museum in one of the most strategic areas in the 6 October City, West Leaves boasts 350 hotel apartments with a total investment of EGP 8 billion.

In this regard, Eng, Ahmed El-Attal, Chairman of El-Attal Holding expressed his enthusiasm for this participation and stated: “As a part of the company’s strategy to expand in the foreign markets and strive to contribute in presenting the Egyptian real estate product and attracting investors, we aim through the participation in the Nile Expo to strengthen our presence in the Saudi real estate market, in line with the Egyptian government's strategy to raise private sector participation and support Egypt’s economy through participation in global activities. This is the best promotion for the current investment chances in the country to encourage Arab investors. Based on the success of local investors and reassuring foreigners towards the Egyptian real estate market, in addition to changing the perception of foreign companies and establishment about the Egyptian economy and real estate market.”

"The participation is also a great chance to showcase the company's projects," El-Attal continued, "which provide cutting-edge commercial real estate solutions through the most recent integrated technology systems to achieve the best efficiency and sustainability in all projects. The expo offers an excellent chance to meet with Saudi investors and Egyptian expats, giving them all the information about El-Attal Holding's projects and capabilities, taking advantage of Saudi investors' interest in the Egyptian real estate market, Due to a number of factors, such as Egypt's unique geographic location, its diverse economy, which offers a variety of real estate investment options, and its cutting-edge infrastructure, which fosters the sector's growth.”

West Leaves consists of 2 phases with a 29,000 m2 build-up area, including residential, commercial, and administrative units, featuring 31 stately residential buildings (3 floors + G) and a select number of penthouses. The residential units offer different living spaces, ranging in size from 80 to 300 square meters, with a selection of 8 towers, offering hotel apartments and a full-service hotel comprised of 150 hotel rooms. The project is further enriched by extensive green and open areas, providing a tranquil and harmonious environment for residents and guests alike.

Offering a number of high-quality services, West Leaves is designed with the latest global styles utilizing cutting-edge sustainable technology and artificial intelligence services. The project will be equipped with services provided by the German company Siemens, to reduce energy and water consumption. This move aligns with market demands and the government's plan to increase the use of clean energy and reduce consumption while offering the best technology services to clients. El-Attal Holding strives to provide an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a premium real estate experience, encompassing all modern luxury and stability elements through the innovative designs that imbue “West Leaves” project with a distinct style that sets it apart from other developments in 6 of October City.

El-Attal Holding also provides the visitors of the Nile Expo with tremendous offers on its flagship project “ParkLane”, developed in one of the most prominent and attractive areas in the new administrative capital in R7, covering an area of 26 acres. Additionally, Bayside project, situated in one of the best coastal areas in Egypt in Ras Sudr with an area of 7 acres and 170 hotel units and a hotel with 40 rooms. El-Attal Holding seeks to expand its projects to various important investment sites in Egypt and contribute to the development journey that the Egyptian State has started.

El-Attal Holding's participation in the 11th edition of Nile Expo is the culmination of its spectacular success in the last period, in which it was able to become one of the largest real estate developers in Egypt. The company has been able to leave its own mark in all strategic areas of real estate development in Egypt, in East and West Cairo, and the Red Sea, El-Attal Holding has always reaffirmed its full commitment to continue innovation and to provide cutting-edge projects that meet clients' aspirations and contribute to the development and well-being of communities.

-Ends-