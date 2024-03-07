Riyadh – ejada, a leading IT services provider in the Middle East and Africa, has unveiled a partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone. This collaboration is designed to empower businesses in Saudi Arabia, enabling them to expedite their digital transformation initiatives and achieve heightened operational efficiency.

The companies will work together to offer solutions to streamline IT operations, elevate service delivery, and bolster IT governance. The goal is to cultivate exceptional customer service experiences by leveraging automated workflows and centralized service management.

ejada’s VP of Cloud, Mohamed Abdel Moneim said, “This partnership is in line with our mission to equip Saudi businesses with innovative technological solutions for enhanced digital capabilities. The GCC's ambitious national visions and prioritisation of digital transformation strategies have set the stage for increased adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence across a wide range of sectors”.

With a market value exceeding $40.9 billion[1], Saudi Arabia's burgeoning ICT sector accounts for 4.1% of the Kingdom's GDP, underscoring its swift evolution into a technology service and cloud hub. Riyadh is poised to emerge as a global technological innovation center, fueled by the government's ambitious drive to push the frontiers of technology and artificial intelligence.

“We are pleased to count ejada amongst our valued partners as we expand our business in Saudi Arabia to support the demand for our AI-first-platform for digital business from both local and international companies with operations in the region”, says Saif Mashat, GM, ServiceNow Arabia Ltd.

ejada has recently formed partnerships with leading global technology solutions providers to elevate the services and solutions offered to the Saudi Arabian market, ensuring they align with international standards and incorporate the latest technological innovations, enabling companies to distinguish themselves in their respective industries.

[1] According to the US International Trade Administration, read more