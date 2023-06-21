Eirad have also announced that what3words will soon be enabled in their retailer API, enabling e-commerce businesses to offer their customers deliveries to any 3m square in the KSA

what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location, providing a simple way to communicate precise locations that works well in tandem with the National Address system

Riyadh, KSA: what3words announced today that Eirad Trading & Contracting, UPS’s Authorized Service Contractor in KSA, will integrate its innovative location technology into their in-flight communications and retailer API, enabling e-commerce businesses to offer their customers deliveries to any 3m square in the Kingdom.

The precision offered by what3words addresses means deliveries can find the desired destination with ease, optimizing the overall customer experience and eliminating the need for phone calls from lost delivery drivers. From today, Eirad customers will have the option to specify their delivery address using what3words when they receive their SMS delivery updates - ensuring Eirad couriers know exactly where to go, without the need for additional calls.

what3words’ simple technology will also be integrated into the retailer’s application programming interface (API) platform. This integration will enable e-commerce businesses to give their customers the option to have deliveries sent to any what3words address in KSA. Individuals can find a what3words address in the app (available for iOS and Android) or through the online map at what3words.com.

How what3words works:

One of the biggest challenges facing e-commerce businesses globally is inaccurate addressing. Duplicate street names, unaddressed new builds, postcodes covering large areas, and apartment buildings with several entrances are just a few of the obstacles facing couriers every day, as they make their delivery rounds.

what3words eliminates these issues - providing a simple and reliable way to pinpoint exact locations. It has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. Every front gate, mall entrance, parking spot, and point along an unmarked road has its own unique address. This enables users, including Eirad couriers and customers, to easily find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world. The system is available in over 50 languages to date, including Arabic.

Working in tandem with the National Address system, the technology ensures drivers can find delivery locations at the first attempt, so routes can be better optimized. This improves business efficiency, makes the job more enjoyable for couriers, and can also reduce last mile emissions.

Ali Akram Al Sayed, Country Manager, Eirad Trading & Contracting commented: “We expect that our customers will immediately see the value of the what3words integration. By using a what3words address, customers enable delivery drivers to pinpoint exact delivery locations down to a unique 3x3m square - ensuring goods arrive at their intended destinations first time, on time.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “There is nothing more frustrating than receiving a failed delivery notification because a driver couldn’t find the right door. We’re proud that thanks to Eirad’s integration of what3words, couriers across KSA will always know exactly where to deliver, removing the need for phone calls from lost drivers, and getting packages to customers as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Around the world, what3words is being used by thousands of businesses on a daily basis, from logistics and e-commerce businesses ensuring goods are delivered exactly where they’re needed, to travelers finding the right hotel entrance or a hard-to-find restaurant. The technology has also been built into in-car navigation systems by automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru of America, Lamborghini and Mitsubishi, enabling drivers to enter any destination with just three words. Every day, individuals are using what3words to meet up with friends at parks and on beaches and to share running, hiking, and sports match locations with their teams.

About Eirad

EIRAD Trading & Contracting Co. Ltd has been the authorized service contractor of UPS in Saudi Arabia since 1997, offering UPS Worldwide Express services. EIRAD headquarters are located in Riyadh. The company also offers a domestic express service as well as road freight service, and has recently expanded its capabilities to offer warehousing, logistics, distribution and consulting solutions to its customers.

About what3words

Co-founded in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or ecommerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enables people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 54 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is easily integrated into apps, platforms and websites. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Aramex, Evri, Subaru, Lamborghini, DPD, DHL, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India, South Korea and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.