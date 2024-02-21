Collaboration will focus on developing regulation and incentives to foster the electric transition, in turn supporting Integrated Transport Center and Department of Municipalities and Transport target of decarbonizing road freight transport in the region by 30% by 2030

Einride, a freight mobility company that provides digital, electric and autonomous technology, today announced a joint cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center (ITC) and Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to scale electrification of road freight throughout the region. The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will look to build out the Abu Dhabi portion of the Falcon Rise Grid, equating to half of the total project, by deploying technology and working on regulation to foster an effective regional transition.

In joint collaboration with ITC & DMT, the full Einride freight mobility offering will be deployed across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 1,000 electric heavy duty trucks, 100 autonomous vehicles and strategically placed charging infrastructure, all powered and optimized with the AI-powered freight operating system, Einride Saga. The Department of Municipalities and Transport goals of decarbonizing the entire road freight transport by 30% by 2030 will be largely empowered through these efforts. His Excellency Abdullah Al Marzouqi, the Director-General of the Integrated Transport Center served as the signatory of the MoU, signed earlier this month.

“With this partnership, we’ll be able to further solidify our plan of electrification across the region as it will support key work such as the shaping of incentives and policy,” said Robert Ziegler, General Manager EMEA at Einride. “We look forward to collaborating with the Abu Dhabi government to ensure a more resilient transportation ecosystem is deployed to drive impact and reduce emissions.”

The Falcon Rise grid, which will be developed over the course of five years, will stretch 550 km across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, encompassing a total of 2,000 electric trucks, 200 autonomous trucks and eight charging stations with over 500 charging points.. Einride's freight ecosystem is based on a grid system planned, optimized and monitored using the Einride Saga platform. The grid simplifies the management of road freight, removes industry inefficiencies, provides uninterrupted operations and significantly reduces emissions within the region.

-Ends-

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys technologies for freight mobility. By building grids powered by a first-of-its-kind ecosystem — the intelligent platform Einride Saga, electric and autonomous fleets, charging infrastructure and connectivity networks — a resilient, cost-effective shipping future is unlocked. Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019 and became the first company to receive approval to operate the vehicle on a US public road in 2022. For more information, please visit einride.tech.