Dubai: EIMA International, the premier global exhibition for agricultural machinery and technology, was officially presented yesterday at an event highlighting the 46th edition of the show. The presentation underscored the increasing demand for agricultural technology and gardening machinery in the UAE, with projections indicating steady growth through 2027. EIMA 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Bologna from November 6-10, 2024, promises to unveil cutting-edge innovations tailored to meet the evolving needs of the UAE’s agricultural and green care sectors.

“The partnership between Italy and the United Arab Emirates continues to expand with EIMA offering growth potential within agriculture sector" said Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, during the event. "With the rapid expansion of the UAE market and neighbouring regions, combined with the diversity and quality of Italian products, I am confident that the 2024 edition of the exhibition will present exciting opportunities for both nations, particularly in agricultural machinery and green space maintenance.”

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Dubai, along with FederUnacoma, also highlighted the UAE’s growing demand for agricultural machinery. The UAE imported over €262 million worth of machinery in 2023, driven by the country’s focus on food security and sustainable agriculture. Italy, already one of the UAE’s top suppliers, is expected to continue to gain market share in the region. In 2023, Italy’s agricultural machinery exports to the UAE were valued at €20 million, with further growth projected in 2024.

Valerio Soldani, Director of the ITA office in Dubai, emphasized the importance of EIMA 2024 for UAE businesses, stating, “This exhibition is an unparalleled opportunity for UAE companies to connect with leading Italian manufacturers, explore collaborative opportunities, and witness cutting-edge agricultural innovations.”

EIMA Green and Sustainable Innovations

EIMA 2024 is set to host over 1,700 manufacturers, showcasing more than 60,000 models across 14 sectors, including components, digital systems, and advanced automated agricultural robots. Special attention will be given to the EIMA Green showcase, where the latest gardening and green space technologies will be on display. Federica Tugnoli, Operational Secretary of Comagarden, noted that gardening equipment sales, including lawnmowers, reached €8 million last year in the UAE, with Italian manufacturers holding a significant 9.8% market share.

A special demo area, Garden E-motion, will be set up at the Bologna Trade Fair to allow UAE operators to experience the most innovative green technologies first-hand. The ITA will facilitate business meetings between UAE delegates and Italian manufacturers to further internationalize the event and promote growth opportunities.

Strengthening UAE-Italy Partnerships

Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, emphasized the strong trade relationship between Italy and the UAE, particularly in agricultural technology. He expressed confidence that EIMA 2024 would be a key platform for UAE businesses to explore partnerships with Italian manufacturers, fostering deeper commercial ties. Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with FederUnacoma and ITA, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Made in Italy products in the UAE and strengthening the trade relationship between the two countries.

With Italy leading in global agricultural machinery production, EIMA 2024 is poised to be a significant event for industry professionals in the UAE and beyond.

About EIMA International

EIMA International is the world's premier exhibition for agricultural machinery and technologies. Organized by FederUnacoma, the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers, the event is held biennially in Bologna, Italy, bringing together industry professionals, manufacturers, and stakeholders from across the globe to showcase the latest innovations in agriculture, gardening, and green care.

For more information, visit www.eima.it.