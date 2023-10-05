Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC "EIH", a company based in Abu Dhabi, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BHM Capital Financial Services PJSC. This move comes as part of EIH’s strategy to diversify and expand its investments, especially in the financial services sector.

This marks one of the largest investments of EIH in the financial sector, achieved through an acquisition agreement with BHM Capital, a private joint-stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Since its establishment in 2006, BHM Capital has maintained its position as one of the top financial institutions locally and regionally, providing industry leading financial and investment services.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, attended by the Board members, CEOs of both groups, investors, as well as representatives from local and international media.

EIH has a successful track record of exceptional profitability growth levels and considers adding the financial services sector to its investment portfolio as part of its diversification strategy. This will provide BHM Capital with the opportunity to offer more integrated financial services and expand its business to include new markets.

On the occasion, Mr. Ali Elgebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, said: "We are pleased to announce today a strategic acquisition in BHM Capital, which represents a significant and important step in our plan to invest in financial markets, supporting our vision to diversify and expand into various sectors. This aligns with our current and future plans through strong and strategic partnerships contributing to the development of a diverse, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio."

Elgebely added: "We affirm our core strategy at EIH, which aims at diversifying our investments and making successful acquisitions that generate added value to our investors. Through this partnership with BHM Capital, we look forward to launching strategic projects in the current and future financial markets, providing high-quality services in line with the highest global standards."

Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, commented on the acquisition, saying: "We are very pleased with our partnership with EIH, as it represents a significant and major step that boosts our successful journey and acts as a strong drive towards achieving our promising strategic goals. We aim to become one of the leading providers of integrated financial and investment services in the region."

"This strategic partnership will offer numerous opportunities for BHM Capital, allowing us an ideal chance to sustain our growth trajectory, strengthen our position, and advance in expanding our operations into new markets while adopting and implementing the best global standards and practices." Al Sadi added.

EIH Ethmar International Holding actively encourages and develops diversified businesses by investing in a wide range of sectors at the local and international levels, aiming to achieve sustainable returns that ensure strong and continuous growth for the group. On the other hand, BHM Capital has extensive experience in funds and investment portfolios management, financial consulting for mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, corporate valuation, brokerage in local and international stock markets, and many innovative investment products.

-Ends-

About EIH Ethmar International Holding

EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over forty successful companies in seven diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, alternative investment, technology, healthcare, travel & tourism, hospitality, and automotive & trading. EIH is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of its investors by fostering sustainable growth, creating mid- and long- term investment opportunities, and ensuring dividend distribution. EIH supports the vision of leadership by encouraging innovation and empowering growth through a diversified investment portfolio. The organization is committed to giving its investors sustainable returns while also advancing the region's economy and prosperity. EIH continues to advance and provide value in the landscape of international business with a forward-thinking strategy and a focus on quality. For more information, please visit: www.eihuae.com

About BHM Capital

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.