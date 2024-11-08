DUBAI, UAE – EIGHTClouds, a boutique investment firm in Dubai, today announced a $10 million investment in Next’House, a luxury hostel brand redefining the hospitality scene for digital nomads, freelancers, and globetrotters. With a vision to bring the upscale hostel experience to the GCC region, this partnership marks a significant step in introducing the vibrant and community-driven hostel culture to a new market.

The investment will fuel the expansion of Next’House’s unique concept, starting with a premium location in Dubai. The upcoming property will offer direct beach access, providing guests with the perfect blend of social atmosphere, comfort, and high-end amenities. This new hostel aims to attract a global community of young professionals, digital nomads, and remote workers looking for an inspiring space to work, connect, and unwind.

“Next’House has developed a brand that is perfectly positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers, especially in a dynamic market like the GCC,” said Mark Aitchison, CEO of EIGHTClouds. “Our investment reflects our belief in the immense potential of the luxury hostel market in the region, where we see a growing demand for more affordable yet stylish accommodations that foster community and creativity. We are thrilled to bring in the strong industry experience of our team to support their growth and introduce a fresh take on hospitality to Dubai.”

Introducing Hostel Culture to the GCC

Next’House is set to introduce hostels to the GCC by blending the casual and social atmosphere of traditional hostels with the upscale amenities and stylish design typically found in boutique hotels. The Dubai location will feature modern co-living spaces, private rooms, and communal work areas equipped with high-speed internet, catering to the needs of remote workers and digital entrepreneurs.

“Dubai is not only a gateway to the GCC, but also a thriving hub for the digital nomad community worldwide,” said Rayan Hanna, Founder & CEO of Next’House. “With this investment, we are eager to bring our vision to the GCC. We believe that by combining the essence of the community hostel experience with the sophistication that Dubai is known for, we can create a truly unique offering that resonates with modern travelers. We also see enormous potential for collaboration with brands and businesses that align with our ethos.”

The investment indeed opens significant opportunities for cross-brand collaboration, allowing Next’House to partner with other EIGHTClouds lifestyle brands and local businesses, such as global barbershop brand Chaps & Co, and UAE food institution MORE Café. The company is also exploring partnerships with local brands that will introduce guests to hidden gems of Dubai.

Unlocking the GCC’s Untapped Potential

The GCC region, with its central global location and growing appeal as a destination for remote work, is primed for the introduction of upscale hostels. The region’s infrastructure, tourism industry, climate, and digital leadership make it an ideal environment for attracting international travelers. EIGHTCloud’s investment underscores a shared belief in the potential for this new segment of hospitality to thrive in the region.

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global leader in tourism and innovation, Next’House is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a new trend in the market—one that embraces the spirit of community and adventure that has made hostels popular across the globe.

About EIGHTClouds

EIGHTClouds is a boutique alternative investment firm specialising in Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate throughout the Middle East and the US. Founded in 2022, EIGHTClouds started as a passion project by a group of forward-thinking individuals deeply committed to identifying business opportunities in an underrepresented market. With an investment focus in alternatives, they provide eligible investors with unmatched access across three core institutional asset classes.

About Next’House

Next’House is a luxury hostel brand designed for the modern traveler. Combining affordable rates with vibrant social spaces, Next’House aims to create unique and inspiring experiences for the digital nomads, freelancers, and globetrotters. Founded in Dubai, Next’House is planning to expand its reach to the GCC with the goal of introducing a new wave of community-driven hospitality to the region.

