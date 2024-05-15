Start-ups from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia, have been selected to join the Mega Green Accelerator, a collaborative initiative between PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs and partners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Today, PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs and partners announced details of the eight start-up companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region that have been selected to participate in the Mega Green Accelerator. The selected participants have all submitted an innovative solution focused on either advancing the circular economy, transitioning to clean energy, or mitigating climate change through technologies to improve water use and agricultural processes. Timed to coincide with this year’s GPCA Plastics Conference, themed “Innovating for Sustainable Growth”, the selected start-ups also presented to industry leaders who are accelerating the development of a circular economy in the region.

The Mega Green Accelerator will nurture the next generation of innovators as they develop solutions to address both regional and global sustainability challenges. For the next six months, the eight promising changemakers will receive funding, mentorship with industry experts, and market access to scale their innovative solutions.​ At the end of the program later this year, one winning company will be awarded $30,000 in funding to continue its expansion.

A total of 363 submissions were received from sustainable start-ups in the region during the applications phase. The eight shortlisted companies that will proceed in the program are:

Mrüna, UAE : a consulting and distribution company dedicated to developing innovative urban solutions.

: a consulting and distribution company dedicated to developing innovative urban solutions. The Surpluss, UAE : a climate technology start-up that helps SMEs reduce their greenhouse gas emissions profitably through resource sharing via a digital sustainability exchange.

: a climate technology start-up that helps SMEs reduce their greenhouse gas emissions profitably through resource sharing via a digital sustainability exchange. Mirai Solar, Saudi Arabia : a solar technology start-up that specializes in expanding solar energy use beyond conventional applications, improving the energy use efficiency of food production and smart buildings for a sustainable future.

: a solar technology start-up that specializes in expanding solar energy use beyond conventional applications, improving the energy use efficiency of food production and smart buildings for a sustainable future. AHYA TECHNOLOGIES, Saudi Arabia : a climate software and AI start-up building a unified platform for scaling climate action across the Middle East North Africa & Pakistan.

: a climate software and AI start-up building a unified platform for scaling climate action across the Middle East North Africa & Pakistan. YY ReGen, Lebanon : provides innovative solutions through the promotion of renewable energy, sustainable water management, and regenerative farming.

: provides innovative solutions through the promotion of renewable energy, sustainable water management, and regenerative farming. Viridia Tech, Egypt : offers a platform for crop analytics at scale for industrial agricultural companies, leading to significant improvements in yield, unit economics and sustainability metrics.

: offers a platform for crop analytics at scale for industrial agricultural companies, leading to significant improvements in yield, unit economics and sustainability metrics. P-VITA, Egypt : a biotechnology hub that specializes in producing natural raw materials for cosmetics, and food & beverage industries using AI and IoT technologies to reduce carbon footprint through automated processes.

: a biotechnology hub that specializes in producing natural raw materials for cosmetics, and food & beverage industries using AI and IoT technologies to reduce carbon footprint through automated processes. Kumulus, Tunisia: a water tech start-up that turns air into fresh drinking water through innovative AWG machines – aiming to make drinking water more accessible, sustainable, and economical for hotels and businesses across MENA and Southern European regions.

“With solutions spanning agriculture, water, and the energy sectors, this is an opportunity for us to accelerate the development of practical climate technologies crucial to address the MENA region’s challenges and strengthen our position as a testbed for climate innovation globally. Start-ups can act as epicenters of innovation, and reshape, disrupt, and define our future. The Mega Green Accelerator provides the incentive to bolster this through cross-sector collaboration and nurture the region’s next generation of entrepreneurs by providing the needed mentorship, funding, and market access,” said Eugene Willemsen, CEO, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia, PepsiCo and CEO of International Beverages.

“Over 300 fast-growing sustainability companies from all over the MENA region have applied to the program, showcasing a healthy influx of sustainable solutions and rapid growth in the sector. The selection of these eight companies underscores their readiness for scale, marking a pivotal time in the sector’s development. The Mega Green Accelerator is setting the stage for a robust sustainability infrastructure, bridging the gap between these companies, and the resources necessary for them to thrive, scale, and translate their innovative solutions into regional impact. We’re excited to witness the growth of these companies through the collaborative efforts between AstroLabs, PepsiCo, SABIC and the various strategic partners of the program,” said Roland Daher, Chief Executive Officer of AstroLabs.

Strategic investment partners like Dubai Future District Fund, Venture Souq and Shurooq Partners will provide platforms for investment opportunities, mentorship in raising capital, and networking opportunities throughout the term of the Mega Green Accelerator. They have also contributed to establishing the selection criteria and participated in the shortlist process. Schneider Electric will support the Mega Green Accelerator as a prize partner alongside participating in the final selection of the winner. Applications were generated through the networks of ecosystem partners London Business School Entrepreneurship Club, Berytech, American University of Cairo Venture Lab, SOSV, Clyde & Co, Intersect Hub, SEE Institute, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection as well as the program website.

To stay updated on news related to the Mega Green Accelerator, follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

UAE Mrüna, inspired by the Arabic word for resilience, is a consulting and distribution company dedicated to developing innovative urban solutions. Their flagship product, BiomWeb, is a nature-based solution that utilizes emerging technologies to treat and manage wastewater for reuse. The Surpluss is a US-patented award-winning climate technology start up that helps SMEs reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, profitably, through resource sharing through a digital sustainability exchange. Saudi Arabia Mirai Solar expands the utilization of solar energy beyond conventional applications via its proprietary Mirai Screen – a lightweight and foldable electricity generating shade screen. Mirai's solutions dramatically improve the energy use efficiency of food production and smart buildings for a sustainable future. AHYA TECHNOLOGIES is a climate software and AI start-up building a unified platform for scaling climate action across the Middle East North Africa & Pakistan. Ahya has two core products in AhyaOS – AI powered greenhouse gas emissions operating system and Tawazun – omni-channel voluntary carbon marketplace. Lebanon YY ReGen is an innovator in agritech and renewable energy committed to transforming the way customers’ ventures are powered, watered, and grown. They focus on a more affordable, less pollutive, and regenerative approach to create a sustainable future. Egypt Viridia Tech offers a platform enabling crop analytics at scale for industrial agricultural companies offering unprecedented monitoring capabilities and refined recommendations resulting in double digit improvements in yield, unit economics and sustainability metrics. P-VITA is a pioneer biotechnology hub that specializes in producing natural raw materials for the cosmetics, and food & beverage industries through innovative and patented processes with utilizing AI and IoT technologies to reduce carbon footprint through automated processes. Tunisia Kumulus a water tech startup that turns air into fresh drinking water through innovative AWG machines. Their machines make drinking water more accessible, sustainable, and economical for hotels and businesses across MENA and southern European regions.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and for Middle East updates follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCoMiddleEast.

About SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It has more than 31,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. It manufactures on a global scale in the Middle East, Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 9948 patents and pending applications, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in key geographies around the world. SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation, and clean energy.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, propelling high-growth companies across strategic industries. With a decade of supporting economic development in emerging markets, AstroLabs is the partner of choice for over 1,500 companies that have expanded across the region, engaging a vibrant community of 10,000+ market leaders in the UAE and KSA.

Bridging key gaps in fundamental industries in the Gulf, AstroLabs designs sector-focused and outcome-driven programs in partnership with government entities and the private sector. AstroLabs is committed to building the future of key sectors, driving market access, and contributing to regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030.