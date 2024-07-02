Cairo: City Farm Group has established a subsidiary called Out of the Box Media Hub based in Los Angeles, with the aim of participating in the production of a feature film that will be released on a specialized media platform before the end of the current year, according to Mahmoud Kamal, Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors.

Kamal said that the company has moved towards this idea with the goal of diversifying its investment resources and revenues, in addition to being interested in participating in this type of investment, which promotes the civilization and life in Egypt, in a way that can be highlighted in foreign markets.

He emphasized that artistic production has been increasing recently, as evidenced by Apple's intention to invest $1 billion annually in the film industry, with a focus on platform culture. He explained that the initial investments for this field are around $5 million.

He pointed out that City Farm primarily operates in the food products, import and export sectors, and has worked to diversify its revenues, while continuing to expand in the food industry and penetrate more promising markets.

He also mentioned that City Farm has joined an alliance comprising several production companies with experience and history in this field, to be part of this alliance, and it has been agreed to launch its first artistic projects before the end of the current year.

He stressed that the company will take into account the conversion of real-life stories with social and historical dimensions into a cinematic work, as it does not aim for quick profit from this investment, but rather focuses on creating a new generation that focuses on culture, values, and customs, and motivating young people to work and highlighting inspiring models of thought leaders and successful life experiences.

He mentioned that City Farm's total investments touch $250 million, represented in annual sales and its related assets in the transportation sector.