Cairo – The Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 Global Final in Shenzhen drew to a close on June 25, where one of the 2 participating Egyptian teams won the Grand Prize for the Network Track of the Practice Competition, while the other served third in the Cloud Track; surpassing 130 teams from 43 countries and regions around the world.

Following nine months of strenuous effort and intense trainings provided by certified NTI trainers, 6 students from different Egyptian universities made it through the Huawei ICT competition’s journey, from one win to another, among 1500 Egyptian students who had participated in the local competitions. At a strenuously contested competition, the Egyptian teams’ victory was achieved due to their skills in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud technologies.

The 6th edition of the finals was the largest yet, where the participants were also the first to compete for a new series of Women in Tech Awards which have been designed to honor the outstanding talent displayed by the young women contestants in the Competition. A TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Award was also presented during the awards ceremony, as part of Huawei's TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Initiative.

Praising the winning Egyptian teams and their efforts to outperform 130 teams "Huawei Egypt is proud of the tremendous results achieved by the Egyptian teams. The company is committed to build capacities to drive the digital transformation strategy and shape the map of the region’s ICT sector through Huawei’s capacity building ecosystem. Therefore, we are keen to transform Egypt into a digital hub in the MENA; contributing in the sustainable development strategy Egypt Vision 2030.”

Huawei Enterprise's President of Global Partner Development and Sales Xiao Haijun spoke at the event about how indispensable ICT has become to our work and lives. As one of Huawei's key initiatives in talent cultivation, the Huawei ICT Competition is designed to help build an ecosystem that students around the world can use to bridge digital divides and accelerate global digital transformation by improving their ICT knowledge, skills, and innovation capabilities.

Liu Limin, the President of the China Education Association for International Exchange, also spoke at the event on the important role the Huawei ICT Competition is playing in promoting international exchanges and cooperation. He said, "As an annual event for global university students, the Competition provides a platform for communication, promotes ICT technologies in universities, and serves as an example for cooperation between universities and the industry."

Hervé Huot-Marchand, UNESCO's Section Chief for Youth, Literacy and Skills Development, congratulated Huawei for their role as a key partner and contributor to the UNESCO's Global Education Coalition helping young people around the world to improve their digital skills. The Huawei ICT Competition is one of the few international programs that can help young people connect and promote innovation on such a large scale so that they can, in turn, give back and create greater value in the digital society.

This edition of Huawei ICT Competition attracted more participants than ever before, despite the lingering pandemic. In the future, Huawei plans to continue building education, industry, and public talent ecosystems by establishing talent alliances, integrating talent standards, improving talent capabilities, and demonstrating talent value. Huawei has also announced plans to nurture 1 million certified ICT professionals by 2024 to improve the digital skills of society as a whole. This is intended to promote scientific and technological progress, industry development, and sustainable social and economic development.

