Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai: Supporting Exports is Essential to Multiply Egypt's Presence in Global Markets

Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates achieved third place in the Best Pavilion Design Award for a participating company during the Food Africa 2024 exhibition. The event was held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from December 3 to 5, featuring 1,000 local and international companies from 36 countries.

Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai, General Manager of the Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates, highlighted the promising opportunities the African market holds, which Egyptian companies must effectively seize.

During a seminar on the sidelines of the third day of the ninth edition of Food Africa 2024, Eng. El-Sebai emphasized that West Africa, in particular, requires trade agreements that enhance Egypt’s ability to benefit from this market.

He explained that exporting is not just an opportunity for companies to achieve profits; it also represents a national duty that contributes to boosting Egypt’s dollar resources.

He added, "Exporting supports the Egyptian economy and provides opportunities to improve the competitiveness of national products in global markets."

Supporting Exports to Ease Burdens and Enhance Competitiveness

Eng. El-Sebai stressed the importance of increasing support for Egyptian exports to improve their competitiveness and reduce risks associated with foreign markets.

He said, "Government support eases the financial burden on Egyptian products and enhances their chances of expansion into new markets."

He pointed out that this support plays a vital role in facilitating the entry of Egyptian products into global markets, especially those with high potential and demand.

He added that companies that understand the nature of the African market have achieved significant growth by leveraging local resources available in African countries instead of importing from distant locations. This approach has boosted trade exchange rates and maximized mutual benefits.

Expanding into New Markets: Latin America as an Example

Eng. El-Sebai highlighted Egypt's vast potential to expand into new markets, such as Latin America, emphasizing the need for detailed studies to understand these markets’ requirements and offer products that align with their needs.

He added that developing products to meet the needs of various markets is a fundamental step in boosting exports. New markets offer significant opportunities for Egyptian companies to strengthen their international presence and increase their global market share.

Egyptian Swiss Group’s Achievements in Export

Eng. El-Sebai confirmed that the Egyptian Swiss Group has successfully transitioned toward exporting over the past three years, contributing to its recognition as one of the top exporting companies.

He explained that the group focuses heavily on exporting tomato paste, which relies on over 90% local production.

He added that the group imports wheat to meet its production needs but is now striving to significantly increase its exports in the coming years, enhancing its foreign currency revenues and increasing the added value of its other products, such as pasta and flour.

Streamlining Procedures to Accelerate Export Operations

Eng. El-Sebai highlighted the importance of facilitating the opening of export-related bank credits and simplifying logistical processes for exporting companies.

He confirmed that the group relies on meticulous studies before dealing with new clients to ensure the sustainability of trade relations and reduce risks.

He emphasized the need for flexible and supportive policies to ease the entry of Egyptian products into global markets. He added that success in exporting requires a deep understanding of the nature of each market and providing innovative solutions.

Eng. El-Sebai concluded that the Egyptian industrial sector possesses all the capabilities to achieve great success in exports, but it requires continuous state support to overcome the challenges it faces.