Egyptian Food Bank Selected Among 69 Organizations Worldwide for the United Nations FAO Award

Cairo, In a milestone achievement in Egypt’s developmental journey, the Egyptian Food Bank (EFB), the first development organization in the region specializing in addressing food insecurity, has received the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Award. The organization was selected among 69 NGOs from 37 countries during an official ceremony held in the Italian capital, Rome, as part of the FAO Conference, which is taking place from June 28 to July 4, 2025.

The award was received by Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of Egyptian Food Bank, who represented the organization at the ceremony held at the FAO headquarters. The recognition marks the journey that started in 2004 when the Egyptian Food Bank was established as a non-governmental organization with a set mission to eliminate hunger and achieve food security in Egypt.

This award from the FAO provides an international recognition of the Egyptian Food Bank’s pioneering role and impactful contributions in the fields of food security and hunger eradication, in alignment with the FAO’s priorities and goals to raise public awareness on food and nutrition issues, while delivering practical and scalable solutions across diverse local and global contexts.

The selection of the Egyptian Food Bank was based on a rigorous set of criteria adopted by the FAO, most notably the organization’s ability to create a tangible positive impact on individuals’ lives, its success in engaging local communities in implementing sustainable development solutions, and its delivery of innovative initiatives and programs with measurable and transparent outcomes.

Over the past two years, the Egyptian Food Bank has cemented its position as a leading institution in social development, through a comprehensive model that includes ensuring the food security of the most vulnerable groups across the country, supporting small-scale farmers, expanding its network of partnerships with local and international entities, and launching effective programs to reduce food loss and waste.

EFB’s efforts have also extended to supporting Palestinian families residing in Egypt, as part of its humanitarian and regional commitment, further reinforcing its role as one of the region’s most prominent actors in the field of food security.

“Receiving the Partnership Award from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization is not just a significant recognition, but a milestone that crowns a journey we began nearly two decades ago with a clear mission: to ensure food security for the most vulnerable. This recognition is not solely for our organization; it reflects the strength of partnerships between institutions, companies, and individuals working together to create real and measurable impact on the ground," Remarked Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank.

Sarhan dedicated the award to everyone who contributed to the Egyptian Food Bank’s mission, with a special tribute to mothers in recognition of their tireless efforts to feed their children in both times of peace and crisis. He also highlighted that although the challenges of hunger persist, EFB today is better equipped, more innovative, and more determined than ever to confront them, building on its accumulated experience and effective partnerships. He concluded by stating that this recognition is not an endpoint, but rather a new milestone that reinforces the Egyptian Food Bank’s commitment to continue its work, regardless of how long or complex the road may be.

Since its inception, the Egyptian Food Bank has developed an integrated model to ensure equitable and sustainable food access for the most vulnerable, based on an accurate database and efficient operational systems. Millions of families have benefited from its services, and it has directly contributed to improving the quality of life for thousands of those most in need.

The FAO Award is granted to entities that demonstrate a clear commitment to the organization's values and achieve tangible impact in one or more of its priority areas, such as policy development, awareness raising, or delivering scalable and innovative solutions. The selection of the Egyptian Food Bank among this year’s awardees affirms the effectiveness of the Egyptian model in addressing food security challenges domestically, and its potential for replication and expansion on an international level.