Cairo – Egyptian Food Bank announced a $250,000 grant from the Visa Foundation to support School and Nursery Feeding, providing 238,000 school meals, and fostering agriculture-dependent entrepreneurs in Beheira and Minya Governorates.

The signing ceremony, was held at Egyptian Food Bank premises in Third Settlement and attended by Mr. Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank and Malak El Baba, Vice President of Visa and General Manager of the company in Egypt, Following the ceremony, Visa employees participated in packing food boxes and preparing meals in EFB central kitchen as part of their commitment to supporting various segments of the community.

The Egyptian Food Bank (EFB) plays a pivotal role in preventing malnutrition through its daily provision of 60,000 school meals, covering one-third of children’s nutritional needs. By establishing school kitchens in selected villages or central locations near schools, EFB not only satisfies basic nutritional requirements but also empowers women by creating job opportunities for mothers of enrolled children. Furthermore, these school feeding programs serve as a platform for enhancing nutritional awareness among children and parents, ultimately leading to improved attendance, academic performance, and potentially reduced drop-out rates and instances of child labor.

Recognizing the critical importance of adequate nutrition during infancy and early childhood, EFB has developed a nursery feeding program that mirrors its successful school feeding program. This program ensures that participating nurseries receive daily nutritious foods tailored for children aged 2 to 6 years old.

In addition to its efforts in the education sector, EFB is committed to empowering smallholder farmers by providing them with the necessary agricultural skills and knowledge to increase yield, improve land productivity, enhance crop quality, and reduce post-harvest food loss. By doing so, EFB aims to increase farmers' incomes and livelihoods while ensuring a sustainable supply of crops for its feeding programs

Moreover, EFB is dedicated to empowering micro-food enterprises by implementing programs designed to enhance their capacities, elevate their position in the food-supply value chain, and integrate them into the broader ecosystem of EFB food supply chain. Additionally, EFB collaborates with small-to-medium enterprises in the agriculture sector to bolster its ecosystem and facilitate their growth.

The grant is a part of the Visa Foundation Gives program, a multi-year initiative launched in 2022 dedicated to addressing local social issues in the communities surrounding Visa’s global offices. The initiative will also enable Visa employees to volunteer with EFB to further advance its mission and amplify their impact in the community.

"Partnering with esteemed organizations like Visa Foundation underscores our commitment to community empowerment, strategic growth and community authorization and support. These collaborations are instrumental in advancing our mission, enabling us to expand our reach and impact. With this grant, the EFB can further its sustainable development initiatives, including our school feeding program focused on prevention, a cornerstone of our prevention pillar, and support for small-scale farmers centered on empowerment, a key component of our empowerment pillar. Together, we pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring sustained food and economic security for all." Remarked Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank.

Visa Foundation is committed to supporting inclusive economies where individuals, businesses, and communities can thrive.

“Visa Foundation focuses on addressing the challenges of today while empowering community members with the skills and education needed to build a better tomorrow,” said Graham Macmillan, President, Visa Foundation. EFB’s approach is no different and we’re proud to join their efforts to ensure people have the fundamentals they need to participate in their community.”

