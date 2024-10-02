Cairo, Egypt: Egypt's national airline, EGYPTAIR, Amazon Payment Services, a leader in digital payments throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Banque Misr, the acquiring market leader in Egypt, have established a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, EGYPTAIR's travel product will be combined with Amazon Payment Services' range of online payment processing services, with the support of Banque Misr, to improve the online payment experience for travellers worldwide.

With technology playing an increasingly central role in today’s landscape, integrating reliable, trusted, and secure digital solutions helps deliver increased ease for businesses as they connect with high volumes of customers and scale their operations online. Facilitating seamless online transactions through this partnership, Amazon Payment Services is extending its core online payment processing services to enable all EGYPTAIR travellers across the MENA region to conveniently and securely book and pay for their tickets online. As part of this collaboration, customers will also be able to leverage Amazon Payment Services’ instalments service to pay for their tickets in smaller more manageable amounts. This flexible payment option serves evolving customer preferences, offering them incremental convenience including increased financial ease, accessibility, and a wide range of payment methods to choose from.

Peter George, Managing Director, Amazon Payment Services, commented: “We are proud to embark on this exciting journey with EGYPTAIR, and their customers, through this new partnership supported by Banque Misr. This collaboration enables us to leverage our advanced technology and leading offering to deliver innovative online payment solutions for EGYPTAIR customers. Fully integrating with EGYPTAIR’s infrastructure and empowering the company across multiple countries in MENA, our focus is on providing travellers with a seamless and secure experience through our suite of convenient payment solutions including instalments.”

As this new collaboration sets the stage for enhanced customer satisfaction and value, Amazon Payment Services continues to support Egypt’s growing digital economy and diversified financial sector. This collaboration reinforces Amazon Payment Services’ commitment to partnering up with industry leaders while empowering Egypt’s customers and businesses in the process.

Commenting on the partnership, Amr Adawy, VP Commercial, EGYPTAIR Airlines, said: "We are excited to announce that EGYPTAIR is starting a new partnership with Amazon Payment Services and Banque Misr. This is a significant milestone in the airline's 92-year history and part of our long-term plan to serve our customers better daily. This partnership is the result of EGYPTAIR’s IT modernization strategy. We are shifting our focus from simply solving problems to creating innovation at a faster pace with Amazon Payments Services' capabilities. This transition is crucial for implementing our future modernization vision and strategy. We are eager to acquire digital capabilities to enhance customer satisfaction and position ourselves among the world’s favorite airlines."

EGYPTAIR, the leading airline in Egypt, continues to offer its customers more comfortable travel to, and through, Egypt. Based in Cairo, the airline continues to be world-renowned as it operates scheduled passenger flights to more than 80 destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Mr. Hossam Abdel Wahab, Deputy CEO of Banque Misr applauded the fruitful collaboration between the participating parties: “Banque Misr is pleased to collaborate with leading companies like EGYPTAIR and Amazon Payment Services, in line with our strategy to drive the future of digital payments. Banque Misr is dedicated to integrating advanced technological services across our various transactions to progress in line with global transformation, as we recognize that technology will play a vital role in keeping us at the forefront of the banking sector in Egypt.”

Banque Misr is dedicated to building partnerships and launching initiatives to provide services that incentivise adoption of its various digital payment methods, helping to meet the requirements of different segments of the population. This is driven by the knowledge that the shift away from a cash-first culture to a cashless society demands companies to combine forces to incentivize customers to transact digitally. Banque Misr also strives to utilize the full range of technological means in line with Egypt’s digital transformation plan to support financial inclusion efforts.

Amazon Payment Services continues to enable online payments in MENA, supporting over 4,000 merchants and businesses across the region. The company’s services are available for businesses in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

About Amazon Payment Services

Amazon Payment Services is a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a mission to empower online businesses through a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience. Designed to enable businesses to unlock and optimize their online presence, Amazon Payment Services provides secure digital payment services and solutions that are easy to use, including tokenization technology, local payment methods, third-party services such as advanced fraud tools, instalment plans such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, digital wallets, and reporting APIs, as well as cutting-edge consumer payments insights.

