Cairo: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (“TSFE”), with technical assistance from Ministry of Finance’s PPP Central Unit, has prequalified 17 consortia to be invited to the tendering process of the development of a number of sea water desalination plants powered by renewable energy sources in different locations across Egypt under the First Phase of Egypt’s water desalination program.

Prequalified consortia are classified into four categories based on previous experience in various desalination projects regionally & globally (list of prequalified consortiums is included at the end of this release).

Egypt’s water desalination program entails the launch of several projects covering a total planned capacity of 8.85 million m3/day by 2050 of which 3.35 million m3/day is planned by 2025 as the (“First Phase”). The program aims at attracting foreign and local strategic investors with the key objectives of developing, constructing & operating the plants while powering them using renewable energy sources and aiming to transfer technology and localize manufacturing of key desalination components.

The First Phase involves a number of stakeholders, including entities falling under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities such as the New and Urban Communities Authority and/or the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, in addition to Suez Canal Authority who shall act as the off taker for projects falling within their geographical mandate.

TSFE is part of a special committee formed through a decree issued by the Prime Minister of Egypt, comprised of the various stakeholders in Egypt’s water desalination program. The committee oversees the whole pre-qualification and the tender processes to ensure progression of process at fast pace through public tenders in light of private sector and financing institutions expectations. TSFE has been mandated by the committee to manage the offering process for the First Phase including undertaking the procedures to prequalify companies interested in submitting proposals for the development of sea water desalination plants under the First Phase. This comes as part of TSFE’s efforts to structure investable transactions for the private sector where TSFE would invest in the projects alongside the private sector whilst working actively on realizing Egypt’s ambitions in the sector.

To this end, TSFE has retained the services of The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support in structuring and implementing the first batch of water desalination projects in partnership with the private sector, which entails retaining technical and legal consultants, as well as running necessary environmental and social impact assessments studies in order to bring to the market a solid investment product.

Category Capacity Qualified Consortiums / Developers Category A Up to 1,000,000 m3/day ACWA Power Sumitomo Corporation Enertech Holding Co, Utico FZC, SEPCO Concrete Plus, Abengoa, Cuasar Infinity Energy, GS Inima, China Energy Engineering Corporation AEW, Gama, SOGEX, WABAG Sacyr Agua TAM Environmental Services, Desalia SL, Al Ahly Capital Orascom Construction, Scatec, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Acciona Agua, Metito Utilities Hassan Allam Holding, Engie Meridiam Infrastructure Africa Fund II, Suez International, Elsewedy Electric Category B Up to 600,000 m3/day AMEA Power Ltd, Safbon, ICAT Aqualia, Globaleq, Ignis, Samcrete Taqa Arabia, Al Ghanem International Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd, Asia-Africa Green Energy Investment Category C Up to 400,000 m3/day Sinohydro Hong Kong Holding Ltd, Qingdao Desalination, SEPCO III Electric Power Category D Up to 200,000 m3/day Desal Egypt, EMCO Engineering, Amarenco Solarize Egypt, Redcon Construction

About The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE):

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) was established in 2018 to attract private investments to Egypt and promote and co-invest in state-owned assets to maximize their value and efficiency for future generations in partnership with the domestic and international private sector. It operates through unique legislation that allows it to operate with a private-sector mindset and according to private-sector laws and regulations. Its goals include investing in transactions that create jobs and increase the private sector’s contribution in the Egyptian economy. TSFE operates in accordance with global best practices in investment and ESG. The fund is overseen by an independent board of directors and general assembly. TSFE is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign wealth Funds (IFSWF), One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds (OPSWF), The European, Middle East and North Africa Sovereign Wealth Funds Foundation (EMENA SWF) and finally, Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF).

