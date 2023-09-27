Doha, Qatar- Egis, the renowned international multidisciplinary engineering and operations company, has announced the official opening of its new office in Doha, Qatar. Strategically located in Burj Marina, Lusail, this expansion marks a significant milestone in Egis' commitment to the Qatar market and to delivering high quality service to clients.

With a long-standing presence in Qatar since 1982, Egis has been actively involved in various landmark projects encompassing road, rail, infrastructure, and building development. Notable accomplishments include contributing to the success of distinguished projects across various sectors such as the Doha Metro, Doha Expressway, Qatar Economic Zone, Aspire Zone, Katara, Al Karaana and TSE Lagoons, Hilton the Pearl and Steigenberger Hotel, multiple Industrial water treatment plants, and more.

The inauguration of the Doha office reinforces Egis' dedication to supporting Qatar's ambitious development goals and fostering closer collaboration with its clients and partners, as well as its responsiveness to the evolving needs of the Qatar market.

Naser Al Rafie, the Managing Director of Egis in Qatar, said: "We are delighted to open our new office in Lusail, symbolizing our long-term commitment to Qatar. This expansion represents a significant step towards deepening our engagement in the region, enabling us to provide even more comprehensive and tailor-made solutions for our valued clients."

Egis’ vision is aligned with Qatar's 2030, which aims to improve and create a prosperous environment for its citizens. Egis is committed to supporting the nation's vision by leveraging its global expertise, local knowledge and innovative approach to deliver high quality results that will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Qatar.



About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.



Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region with 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.

