Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia: Egis, an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has been awarded a contract by the Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) to provide Project Management and Construction Management (PMCM) services for the Madinah Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The Madinah BRT project is an integral component of the city's comprehensive large-scale transportation initiative, aimed at implementing high-capacity public transport modes. It is part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives. The project seeks to establish up to 500 stations, achieving 80-90% area coverage by 2030. The primary objectives are to enhance the public transportation system, ensure convenient travel for visitors, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide a safe and sustainable mode of transportation for residents, visitors and pilgrims.

The Egis-led JV with Systra will play a pivotal role in delivering PMCM services for implementation of the Madinah Bus Network, including BRT, priority bus, and feeder services. The JV’s services will also include engineering supervision and oversight of design, construction, testing and operation.

Additionally, they will handle safety and security management for systems, including buses, depots, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and operational systems, as well as for civil works, such as bus lanes, stations and stops, footbridges, and park-and-ride facilities.

"This project aligns perfectly with Egis' core expertise in transportation infrastructure, and we are committed to delivering a sustainable and efficient BRT system that meets the needs of Al Madinah's residents and visitors," said Omar Benzaria, Transportation Director for Egis in the Middle East and South Asia. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to leveraging specialized global knowledge for sustainable transportation development, supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification and enhanced connectivity."

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

With 3,500 employees across 13 countries in the Middle East, Egis has delivered over 700 complex development projects, stimulating economic growth and enhancing quality of life. Ranked among the top five firms in the Middle East by Engineering News Record (ENR), Egis is committed to sustainable development. The Group’s operations in the Middle East are built on strategic acquisitions and a deep understanding of local market conditions. Egis’ long history of providing comprehensive engineering, consulting, and project management services makes it a trusted partner for regional governments, investors, and developers.

