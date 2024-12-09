Dubai, UAE: Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services, has announced a significant milestone: the successful attainment of the highly coveted BSI BIM KitemarkTM for Design, Construction and Commissioning. This accomplishment follows two comprehensive audits conducted by BSI (British Standards Institution) and places the company among an elite group of consultants in the region that have achieved this certification.

The BSI BIM Kitemark, which adheres to the stringent BIM standards (ISO 19650-1:2018 and ISO 19650-2:2018), represents Egis’ maturity and advanced capabilities in Building Information Modelling (BIM) for Design & Construction.

Jacques Khoriaty, Regional Managing Director, Energy & Sustainable Cities, Egis, commented on the achievement: "Securing the BSI BIM Kitemark for Design, Construction and Commissioning is a defining moment for Egis and a pivotal milestone in our digital transformation. This certification validates our robust BIM processes and methodologies and commitment to adopting global best practices in digital engineering. Moreover, it equips us with the capability, as Lead Design Consultants, to deliver projects with greater precision, efficiency, and innovation, aligning perfectly with our clients' expectations and our strategic goals to position Egis as a leading provider of BIM-enabled solutions."

Egis' pursuit of digital excellence is exemplified in its impressive portfolio of landmark projects, where the integration of BIM processes has consistently driven superior project outcomes. As part of its ongoing digital transformation, Egis continues to invest in leading-edge technologies that enhance efficiency and value for stakeholders, including cloud-based platforms for collaboration, 3D visualizations and VR technologies to provide immersive project experiences, as well as AI parametric modelling.

Fiona Korte, Regional Product Certification Commercial Director, EIMEA, BSI said: “BSI would like to extend our congratulations to the team at Egis for achieving the BIM Kitemark™ for Design, Construction and Commissioning. This demonstrates their commitment to encouraging a collaborative approach across the entire lifecycle of a built asset. Embedding this best practice throughout the organization can help to accelerate innovation and enhance digital transformation, which can bring benefits to its clients and wider society.