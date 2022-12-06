Dubai, United Arab Emirates: U+A is an innovative, multidisciplinary design practice that brings expertise in various disciplines, from architecture and interior design to master planning, landscape design, and construction supervision. U+A has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, London and Montreal and has projects all across the Middle East.

The agreement between Egis and U+A is to acquire U+A’s business in the Middle East which, in turn, will accelerate Egis’ strategic ambition of delivering end-to-end, integrated solutions to design, build, operate and maintain assets for their clients, providing an all-encompassing, integrated solutions. U+A is added to Egis’ vast portfolio of design and architecture firms across the world and will strengthen their position as a leader in architectural design.

Egis Middle East CEO, Alaa AbuSiam said: “We are excited to announce this strategically compelling partnership, bringing U+A’s innovative architects and designers as well as their portfolio of award-winning projects to the Egis group. Combining the capabilities of U+A and Egis in the Middle East will allow us to leverage our collective know-how and provide a broader range of complementary services to our clients. U+A’s vision and business values are well aligned with Egis’ Impact The Future vision in delivering impactful, responsible projects to the communities around us.” U+A was founded in 2006 by Pedram Rad and Martin Dufresne as founding partners and has worked on notable projects as lead consultant in multiple sectors including hospitality, education, entertainment, mixed-use, commercial and residential developments, to name a few.

“Combining U+A's team of Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape and Construction Supervision with Egis and its Architectural arm - 10 Design, SB Architects, Weston Williamson + Partners - will create a powerful, world-class creative team capable of designing all types of projects across the MENA region. Together we can cater to our regional clients with an international design set up and local expertise. We are strengthening our regional presence and long term commitment to the MENA region,” said Pedram Rad, Partner of U+A.

U+A Management and the founding partners, will remain in the business to help drive future growth.

Egis’ Director of Architecture, David Pringle said: “We are delighted to welcome U+ A to the Architecture line within Egis. U+A’s team of dynamic and ambitious people are a significant presence in Middle East. Their regional success in the delivery of complex and award winning projects and collaborative approach to design is an incredible complement to the developing Architecture Line in Egis; 10 Design in Hong Kong, Weston Williamson in London and SB Architects in San Francisco.” With a robust backlog of organic growth, Egis was recognized by Engineering News Record (ENR) in 2022 as one of the top 10 International Design Firms in the Middle East region. The agreement with U+A is a step further as the third acquisition announced by Egis in the Middle East region this year following the completed transactions to acquire Waagner Biro Bridge Services and WME Consultants, demonstrating a growing commitment and growth momentum in the region. With this acquisition, the Egis Middle East team is expected to grow to more than 2,500 employees.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close towards early 2023.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting almost 2,500 employees. With a robust backlog of organic growth, Egis was recognized by Engineering News Record (ENR) in 2022 as one of the top 10 International Design Firms in the Middle East region. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

