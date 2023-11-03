United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, marked the eleventh year of the UAE Flag Day with ceremonies at its Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali locations.

During these ceremonies, EGA’s senior leadership and staff convened to raise the national flag and recite the UAE National Anthem in celebration of the nation symbol of unity and resilience.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, stated: "Today, we unite with others throughout the Emirates to reaffirm our commitment to the UAE’s foundational principles, guided by the values our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We align with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in celebrating the accomplishments of our nation and its forward-thinking leadership."

UAE Flag Day is observed on November 3rd, which commemorates the accession of His Highness the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s as the UAE President in 2004.

