Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has offered more than 100 young UAE Nationals jobs at Tawdheef x Zaheb career fair.

During the three-day recruitment drive, EGA engaged with young people to discuss the company’s flagship National Training and Graduate Training programmes.

First established in 1982, EGA’s National Training programmes prepare high school graduates for technical roles in the company’s industrial operations and administration. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from these initiatives, with many building long-term careers within the organisation. So far in 2024 alone, 109 UAE Nationals, including 49 women, have started at EGA on National Training programmes.

Some 36 UAE Nationals, including 19 women, have started at EGA as graduate trainees so far this year. EGA’s Graduate Training programme is for university graduates. Graduate trainees complete 18 or 24 months of training for supervisory positions in corporate functions or in industrial operations. For graduate trainees in operations, this includes periods of working shifts in front-line operational roles they will supervise, such as tending reduction cells.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Recruiting and developing young Emiratis enables EGA to build the talent pipeline we need to succeed. EGA has one of the highest Emiratisation rates among major companies on a like-for-like basis. Our goal is to create 500 additional opportunities for UAE nationals over the next three years. I look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to EGA.”

EGA’s in-focus Emiratisation rate was 42.6 per cent at the end of 2023. The company aims to increase the number of UAE Nationals in its in-focus workforce by two per cent each year, targeting 48 per cent by 2026.

Tawdheef x Zaheb is the 14th career event that EGA has participated in so far in 2024. This includes major fairs and EGA’s own recruitment drives, such as those conducted with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Department of Government Enablement, HR Department of RAK Government, HR Department of Fujairah Government.

More than 1,200 UAE Nationals work at EGA, with over 700 of them being under the age of 35.