Saudi Arabia: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that it concluded advisory on a merger and acquisition (M&A) deal for Cenomi Retail, the largest franchise retailer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The retail giant has agreed to sell a select portfolio of brands to Abdullah Al-Othaim Fashion Company, a fully owned subsidiary of Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Company.

As part of the agreement, Cenomi Retail had reached a definitive share purchase agreement with Abdullah Al-Othaim Fashion Company for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Innovative Outfit Trading Company, a Cenomi Retail subsidiary holding the franchise rights for the 16 brands involved in the deal in December 2023, which closed in February 2024 after obtaining the required approvals and completing the agreed-upon commercial and regulatory conditions.

Abdullah Silsilah, Director, Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said, “We are immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in seamless execution of this transaction. Marking our second transaction in the Kingdom’s retail space in 2024, this not only perfectly aligns with our strategic objectives of bolstering our footprint in Saudi Arabia, but also underscores our commitment to showcasing the nation's vast potential across various sectors.”

This transaction is a significant milestone in Cenomi Retail’s ongoing transformation program, aligning with its strategy to focus on Champion brands within the Fashion, Electronics, and Food & Beverage categories.

EFG Hermes acted as the sell-side advisor to Cenomi Retail on the transaction, while the legal advisor was Clyde & Co. The legal advisor for Al Othaim was Latham & Watkins.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a trailblazing financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in 9 countries spanning 3 continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (aiBANK) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers an extensive array of financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a microfinance player, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a versatile financial technology powerhouse, PayTabs Egypt, a digital payment platform, as well as Bedaya for mortgage finance and Kaf for insurance. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through aiBANK, a leading provider of integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking products in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Pakistan | UK | Kenya | Nigeria |

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

