Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that it successfully concluded advisory on the EGP 451 million securitized bond issuance for Amer Group. This marks the company’s second issuance and the first under its new EGP 4 billion securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization as the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV). With a 72-month tenor, the issuance is comprised of three tranches, structured as follows:

Tranche A – Valued at EGP 83.4 million, with a 13-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of AA+

Tranche B – Valued at EGP 207.5 million, with a 36-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of AA

Tranche C – Valued at EGP 160.1 million, with a 72-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of A-

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, commented, “This issuance represents another important milestone in our ongoing partnership with Amer Group and highlights our commitment to supporting Egypt’s leading real estate developers with innovative, tailored debt capital market solutions. By structuring the first issuance under Amer Group’s new EGP 4 billion program, we are enabling the company to diversify its funding base and continue pursuing its long-term growth objectives with confidence and financial flexibility.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the transaction. Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Al Baraka Bank acted as underwriters, while CIB also served as a custodian, and Industrial Development Bank (IDB) was the placement agent bank and one of the subscribers. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and KPMG served as the auditor.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.