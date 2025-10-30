Riyadh: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced today that it acted as the buy-side advisor to Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology (Jahez), on its majority stake acquisition of Snoonu Holding Company (Snoonu), Qatar’s leading technology and on-demand delivery platform. This milestone transaction accelerates Jahez’s evolution into a GCC technology powerhouse and marks Jahez's entry into the Qatari market. The transaction saw Jahez acquire 76.56% for USD 245 million. Following the completion of the transaction, Eng. Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, the founder and CEO of Snoonu, will own the remaining 23.44%.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, stated, “This transaction represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of the region’s technology and e-commerce landscape, bringing together two leading homegrown innovators with a shared vision for growth and digital transformation. We are proud to have both originated and advised on this landmark deal — a testament to EFG Hermes’ ability to identify strategic opportunities early, connect visionary market leaders, and execute complex cross-border transactions that create lasting value.”.

Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, added, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Jahez and Snoonu as they embark on their journey to expand regionally. Jahez’s robust scale will undoubtedly propel Snoonu’s growth, while Snoonu will enrich Jahez with its innovative product development and talent. EFG Hermes has been an essential partner in driving Jahez 's rapid progress through its impressive expertise in cross-border logistics, e-commerce, and on-demand delivery. Together, this collaboration fosters innovation, enhances service offerings, and boosts profitability. It highlights EFG Hermes’ unparalleled ability to support Saudi corporates navigating complex cross-border transactions. This is the second outbound investment from Saudi Arabia this year, following Vision Invest’s landmark investment in Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, reinforcing the Kingdom's presence in the global investment landscape”.

Since the beginning of the year, EFG Hermes has advised on 7 M&A transactions, 11 DCM transactions, and 10 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Egypt, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.