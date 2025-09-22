Cairo: FG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, proudly announces the outstanding performance of its Research division in the 2025 Emerging EMEA Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) Survey rankings. The firm once again demonstrated its deep expertise and consistent leadership in research, securing top positions across sectors and maintaining its strong firm-level standings. This highlights the division’s extensive research capabilities and its trusted relationships with global investors. The analysts’ EMEA rankings also showcased the team’s exceptional depth.

Ahmed Hazem Maher, the Director of Industrials Research, earned recognition as the top analyst in EMEA Transportation, attained the second position in Utilities, while also securing a runner-up position in Oil & Gas. Ahmed Moataz, Associate Director of Healthcare Research, ranked second in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals. Hatem Alaa, the Managing Director and Deputy Head of Research, as well as the Head of Consumer Research, achieved third place in Transportation and runner-up positions in both MENA Research and the Consumer sector. Additionally, Mai Attia, Managing Director of Real Estate & Construction Research, was recognized as a runner-up in Construction & Real Estate.

These results underscore EFG Hermes’ research divisions' unparalleled knowledge of the key industry trends shaping equities across the region, as well as its capacity to provide depth, timeliness, and strategic insights that assist investors in achieving greater returns. They also reflect the trust between the firm's leading analysts and the investment community.

Commenting on the results, Ahmed Shams El Din, Managing Director and Global Head of Research at EFG Hermes, said, “This year’s Extel rankings are a testament to the ongoing dedication, talent, and analytical depth of our research team. We are proud to see our analysts consistently recognized by the global investment community, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted source of strategic insights in the MENA region and beyond. These outstanding results reflect not just individual excellence, but the collaborative spirit and client-first mindset that drive our division forward.”

The achievements were celebrated at the Extel Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards Dinner & Ceremony held in London on the 18th of September. This comes after EFG Hermes’ Research division was recognized for the third consecutive year by the Saudi Exchange as the Research House of the Year 2024 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards.

