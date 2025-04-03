Cairo: The EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation), a non-profit, non-governmental organization that supports sustainable, high-impact development initiatives to assist local underprivileged communities, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Bank NXT Foundation, Kaf Insurance, and Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to support the training and qualification of nurses in the treatment center affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation at the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC). This initiative falls under the EFG Foundation’s Disease Prevention pillar, specifically within its Healthcare Education sub-pillar, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving community well-being.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, It is also a continuation of the EFG Foundation’s last year's partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to support the AHC nurse fellowship program. The fellowship is a highly regarded training program for nurses in Egypt. Each year, 70 nurses from five universities across Egypt are selected for intensive training in quality cardiac care, utilizing interdisciplinary and participatory methods. The program boasts an impressive retention rate of 80%, with many graduates securing full-time positions at AHC and others advancing their careers in hospitals nationwide.

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation, stated:

"We are proud to renew our collaboration with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation and welcome Kaf Insurance as a new partner in this impactful initiative. Investing in healthcare education is fundamental in enhancing medical services for Egyptian communities."

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, added: "Training and qualifying medical professionals is a key priority for us. By empowering nurses with essential skills, we contribute to a sustainable healthcare system that benefits countless patients."

Tarek Kabil, Chairman of Bank NXT and the Bank NXT Foundation, said: “At Bank NXT Foundation, we are committed to supporting the health and education sectors. We are pleased to extend our partnership with the EFG Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation for the second year in a row. Our shared goal is to improve patient care for people with cardiovascular disease, with an emphasis on empowering nurses by investing in the development of their skills and expertise. As frontline caregivers, they are crucial in disease prevention, health education, and emergency response. we aim to enhance patient outcomes, elevate the standard of care, and make a lasting impact on the healthcare system. Ultimately, such investments lead to a healthier population, lower healthcare costs, and stronger, more resilient communities.

Youssef Shokeir, Deputy CEO of Kaf Insurance, stated: “Kaf Insurance is honored to participate in this meaningful collaboration. Supporting the training and development of nurses is an investment in the future of healthcare in Egypt, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.”

Dina El Gazzar, VP for Development and Fundraising at the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, stated: “Our partnership with the EFG Foundation reinforces our shared commitment to training a generation of young nurses to the highest international standards, with the aim of improving medical care, saving the lives of cardiovascular patients, and contributing to building a healthier future for communities in Egypt.”

The advanced training program follows global best practices and includes practical and theoretical learning. It aims to support newly graduated nurses transitioning from novices to specialized cardiovascular nurses through mentorship, interdisciplinary rounds, self-learning modules, and workshops. This collaboration aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

The EFG Foundation for Social Development abides by an integrated sustainable development approach, working through partnerships with the Egyptian government and local civil society in the villages of Upper Egypt. The EFG Foundation cooperates with stakeholders, from identifying needs, to handing over projects to beneficiaries under the auspices of the relevant government agencies. Through this approach, the EFG Foundation continues to leave a lasting positive imprint on the governorates of Upper Egypt.

About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for College Students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena. It also supports Health Education programs in Assiut University; Children with Cerebral Palsy; and Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania. [SH1]

Additionally, since 2017, the EFG Foundation has strengthened its presence in Luxor through key development projects. Abiding to its integrated sustainable development approach, EFG Foundation has focused its efforts in Luxor within its three main pillars, Poverty Alleviation, Disease Prevention and Youth Development.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efgfoundation.org.eg

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, information about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development:

In 2016, Bank NXT (formerly aiBANK) enhanced its commitment to community welfare by establishing the Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development. Registered under the Ministry of Social Solidarity (No. 10355) as a non-profit organization. The Foundation operates as the Bank’s dedicated developmental arm. At Bank NXT Foundation, we strive to be change makers, committed to giving back to our communities by providing access to quality healthcare, education and economic stability to the underprivileged through sustainable programs and community-driven initiatives and by fostering a culture of volunteerism.

Over the past few years, the Bank NXT Foundation has played a vital role in supporting the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its unwavering efforts and contributions to various initiatives, especially those pertaining to poverty alleviation, quality education, and healthcare.

For further information, please contact:

Reham Abbas

Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications of Bank NXT

rabbas@banknxteg.com

About Kaf

Kaf is an Egyptian insurance company licensed to offer life, savings, and health insurance products. Established in 2021 as a collaboration between EFG Holding, GB Capital, and Tokio Marine, Kaf is committed to building a meaningful local insurance platform with the purpose of driving value for individuals and businesses in the life, savings, and medical arenas for the segments of society that have low insurance penetration. The company aims to constantly provide innovative insurance solutions to boost demand in the retail and corporate markets and bridge the ‘insurance-gap’ in Egypt.

For more information, please contact:

Mariam El Mansoury

Sustainability Senior Manager

mariam.elmansoury@kaf.com.eg

About Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation:

The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) was established in 2008 by Dr. Magdi Yacoub to provide free medical services to treat cardiovascular diseases to the neediest, especially the less fortunate children. The MYF also works on training young scientific, medical, and nursing calibers at the highest international medical levels. Further, MYF develops research in the field of basic and applied sciences as well as biomedical sciences to integrate treatment with research and talent development in an unprecedented way in the entire region. The MYF is divided into the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) and Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.