Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), has partnered with leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, to offer organisations an opportunity to have their own carbon footprint assessed.

With both parties having the same common commitment to sustainability as well as supporting other organisations, Farnek has made its innovative calculation tool CarbonTek, which was developed by in-house experts, at Farnek’s digital solutions, sister company HITEK, available on the EEG website, allowing third-party organisations to apply for a calculation of their own carbon footprint.

Farnek’s carbon team will develop a dedicated activity-based report, specific to each customer, following the standardised protocols to measure Scope 1, (direct emissions), Scope 2 (indirect emissions) and Scope 3 (all other indirect emissions).

“The notion of a partnership came about after Farnek had recently completed a carbon footprint assessment for the EEG, to align our commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic target and broader global climate protection,” said Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson for the Emirates Environmental Group.

“Offering carbon assessment on our website, will not only generate awareness, it will also make calculation more accessible, especially for organisations that are eager to reduce their impact on the environment, but may not understand where and how to begin their journey towards carbon neutrality,” she added.

Using CarbonTek, Farnek was able to calculate EEG’s CO2e emissions using consumption data and recognised scientific databases for measuring emission factors, in accordance with Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) and ISO 14064 standards.

“Measuring the EEG’s CO2e emissions was the initial phase of the project that involved comprehensive data mapping and categorisation for all of its business operations. These included electricity and fuel consumption, refrigerant emissions, purchased materials, business travel and employee commuting, upstream and downstream transportation as well as the waste generated during their business operations,” commented Nadia Ibrahim, Director – Consultancy & Sustainability at Farnek.

Conducting an operational control approach, Farnek calculated the carbon footprint for all of EEG’s business activities in Dubai, for the January to December 2022 reporting period, which measured a total of 486.54 tonnes of CO2e, with Scope 1 accounting for 70.4% of the total, Scope 2 – 4.9% and Scope 3 – 24.7%.

“The completion of the carbon footprint assessment is the first step towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Through this comprehensive assessment, the major emission hotspots have been identified and we can now focus our decarbonisation efforts in these areas.

“This will also enable EEG to better understand their carbon emissions and identify opportunities to reduce their environmental impact supporting their sustainability efforts,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com or www.eeg-uae.org

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.

About CarbonTek.

Responding to market demand and developed by Farnek’s in-house carbon management experts, with support from software developers from sister company HITEK, this digital tool calculates carbon emissions across all three scopes of emissions – Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in accordance with Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG) – a widely used greenhouse gas accounting and reporting standard.

The online solution can also be customized to generate carbon emission reports for various industry sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, commercial offices and logistics, according to the type and scope of business operations, accommodating access to multiple users in multiple locations.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

