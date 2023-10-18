Dubai: EdVentures, the EdTech corporate venture capital firm and investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group, one of the leading education institutions in the Middle East, announces its latest investments in the Arab region during its participation in GITEX Dubai 2023.



EdVentures has revealed a new seed investment round of $400,000 with Crafty Workshop, an Egypt-based EdTech company that empowers handicrafts through its educational e-learning platform. Crafty Workshop offers an extensive range of courses, training programs, and workshops across various creative crafts, including design, photography, programming, game development, and animation. This marks the second round of investment by EdVentures in Crafty Workshop, showcasing its unwavering confidence in the company's growth and potential.



Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr and founder of EdVentures, emphasizes EdVentures' strategic objective of advancing the field of educational technology and nurturing the capabilities of Arab nations by providing support to startups and entrepreneurs specializing in this critical sector.



Ibrahim highlights the accomplishments of EdVentures since its establishment in 2017, stating, "We have successfully supported 76 startups and entrepreneurs, with investments in 14 companies across the Arab world, currently valued at $100 million. These companies operate across diverse educational domains, including e-learning services, STEAM-based programs, career guidance and training, youth development for job market entry, technical and vocational education, as well as training initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering women."



Underlining the collaborative approach between Nahdet Misr and the startups backed by EdVentures, Ibrahim expresses the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the education sector. She stated, "We work holistically to meet the diverse needs of all segments, thereby enhancing the overall educational experience and charting a more promising future for today's youth and future generations."



Ibrahim further highlights the ongoing revolution in education and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the global landscape, with the shifting towards lifelong learning concept. She says "We are keenly aware of this paradigm shift and remain dedicated to expanding our investments in educational technology, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this revolution," she concluded.



Furthermore, EdVentures is preparing for a new investment round in Sprints, an Egyptian company that provides comprehensive solutions to bridge the tech talent gap. Sprints assesses talent, delivers customized learning journeys, guarantees high-paying jobs, and provides support for career growth. This marks the second investment by EdVentures in Sprints, underscoring its commitment to fostering technological education and empowerment.



Additionally, EdVentures' portfolio of companies continues to thrive in the Arab region, with four of them securing new investments from Saudi and international investors. These startups have made a significant impact on the development of the education sector across various domains.



One of these startups is OBM, an Egyptian company that specializes in offering training and qualification programs for youth. They also provide career counseling services and guidance to school students in choosing universities and majors.



Another notable company is Akhdar, an Egyptian company that delivers cultural book summaries through its mobile application. Their innovative approach to summarizing books has garnered attention and investment.



Jeel, a Saudi Arabian company, has also received investments. They provide an educational and entertaining mobile application designed specifically for children. This investment highlights the recognition of Jeel’s potential in the market.



Lastly, iSchool is another startup within EdVentures' portfolio. It offers an online platform that provides trending technology education programs for students aged 6 to 18. The platform features live interactive sessions, allowing students to learn and develop skills in fields such as programming, graphics, artificial intelligence, robotics, electronics, and more.



These investments showcase the confidence of Saudi and international investors in the innovative solutions and growth potential of these EdTech startups within the Arab region.