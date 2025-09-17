Cairo, Egypt: EdVentures, the corporate venture capital arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the region’s leading Edtech focused CVC, has announced a strategic investment in LRNOVA, a cutting-edge startup harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform how educational content is created.

This investment was made through the EdTech Venture Studio (EDVS) program, launched by EdVentures in partnership with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE). The program is designed to foster digital innovation, empower youth, and generate new employment opportunities within Egypt’s growing EdTech ecosystem.

LRNOVA’s platform enables organizations and individuals to transform traditional curricula and training materials into high-quality, interactive digital content—at a fraction of the usual time and cost by leveraging AI. The solution also supports the creation of complete training courses, offers a wide range of culturally tailored avatars, and is available in multiple languages, including Arabic. With its AI-powered virtual tutor, LRNOVA delivers personalized learning experiences adapted to each user’s needs.

The investment reflects EdVentures’ evolving strategy of backing AI-driven innovations that enhance both the quality and accessibility of education. This builds on the company’s long-standing mission of supporting pioneering Edtech solutions and reinforces its commitment to empowering startups driving digital transformation in the sector.

Dalia Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of EdVentures, commented: “We strongly believe in the transformative potential of AI in education. Our investment in LRNOVA is not simply financial support; it represents a clear step in our new strategic direction. We are excited about the platform’s ability to dramatically reduce the time and cost of producing high-quality educational content, enabling institutions and individuals to design more modern, engaging, and interactive learning experiences.”



Mohamed Amer, Founder and CEO of LRNOVA, added: “This investment from EdVentures is a major milestone for us. Beyond funding, it brings valuable strategic expertise and partnerships that will accelerate our regional expansion. With this support, we can pursue our vision of making content creation more accessible, diverse, and impactful across the Arab world.”

As part of its growth plan, LRNOVA is prioritizing the Saudi market, with further expansion into the Gulf on the horizon. Its business model combines subscriptions with enterprise packages designed for universities, schools, and corporate training departments.

About EdVentures

Established in 2017, EdVentures is the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the leading EdTech specialized corporate venture capital firm in the MENA region. The company supports startups and young entrepreneurs operating in the education and EdTech sectors through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs. Since its launch, EdVentures has supported over 95 startups and invested in 28 of them.

About LRNOVA

LRNOVA is an AI-powered platform that enables rapid, cost-efficient creation of interactive educational and training content. Its solutions include course digitization, avatar-based videos, and virtual tutoring in multiple languages, including Arabic.

About the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE)

Funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CFYE supports inclusive and sustainable youth employment, with a focus on empowering women across MENA and beyond.

About the EdTech Venture Studio (EDVS)

A joint initiative by EdVentures and CFYE, EDVS aims to transform the Edtech sector by promoting digital innovation, youth empowerment, and job creation across the region.