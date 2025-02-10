Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) hosted its first-ever symposium, "Higher Ed AI & Digital Transformation," bringing together thought leaders, academic experts, and technology specialists to discuss the evolving role of AI and digital solutions in higher education. The event highlighted how institutions are leveraging AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and blockchain technology to streamline academic operations and enhance learning experiences.

The symposium featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University; Amina Abdulrahim, Executive Director of ICT & IT Security at American University of Sharjah; Dr. Nadia Alqabanji, IT Director at Zayed University; and Inas Abou Sharkh, Director of IT at Ajman University. They shared insights on how AI is transforming student engagement, academic decision-making, and institutional efficiency. A key theme throughout the discussions was that incorporating digital technologies is no longer an option but a necessity for universities seeking long-term growth and relevance.

The event was made possible through the leadership and support of SMA’s Chancellor, Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, who emphasized the academy’s commitment to adopting forward-thinking technologies to enhance academic processes and student success.

Educhain’s Role in Enabling Digital Credentialing & Blockchain Adoption

Among the key technology innovators featured at the symposium, Educhain presented its blockchain-powered credentialing solutions, demonstrating how universities worldwide are leveraging its technology to issue secure, verifiable digital documents.

Rahil Ahmed, VP of Sales at Educhain, highlighted how top universities in the region are already utilizing Educhain’s platform to issue tamper-proof degrees, transcripts, student ID cards, and micro-credentials.

"Academic credentials must evolve to be more secure, efficient, and accessible. With blockchain, institutions can issue verifiable digital records that students own, eliminating the risk of document fraud while streamlining verification processes for employers and universities worldwide," said Rahil Ahmed.

Educhain’s blockchain-backed infrastructure ensures that academic documents are tamper-proof and instantly verifiable, eliminating manual validation bottlenecks and improving overall institutional efficiency.

Sharjah Maritime Academy’s Partnership with Educhain & Digital Roadmap

As part of its commitment to digital transformation, Sharjah Maritime Academy has partnered with Educhain to implement secure digital credentialing, ensuring that students can access, share, and verify their academic records seamlessly. The academy is also preparing to introduce micro-credentials, allowing students to receive verifiable certifications for specialized skills and achievements, further enhancing their employability.

Reflecting on the significance of the symposium and SMA’s digital initiatives, Muhammad Affan, IT Director at SMA and the event’s organizer, stated: "At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we recognize that AI and digital transformation are not just trends but fundamental shifts in how education must evolve. This symposium is a stepping stone toward integrating cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of learning and academic administration."

A Landmark Event Driving Digital Transformation in Higher Education

The Higher Ed AI & Digital Transformation Symposium marked a defining moment for Sharjah Maritime Academy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement in higher education.

As AI and blockchain-powered solutions continue to reshape academia, institutions like SMA are leading the charge in adopting secure, efficient, and scalable digital tools that empower students and enhance institutional operations.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy:

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) is a renowned maritime institution committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the maritime industry. Combining rigorous academics with practical training, SMA is dedicated to preparing future leaders and innovators in maritime professions.

About Educhain:

Educhain, a Canadian company operating since 2018 and specializing in digital credentialing solutions, uses blockchain technology to enable secure, verifiable, and shareable digital credentials. While revolutionizing the way academic achievements are recognized and shared, Educhain is not limited to education but also extends its solutions to healthcare, corporates, and various ministries. Its trusted clients include UAEU, Khalifa University, Zayed University (ZU), Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, to name a few. In recognition of its support and commitment to ZU’s Digital Transformation journey, Educhain was honored with an award at GITEX 2024. For more information, visit www.educhain.io.