eDubaicart is Dubai’s newly launched e-commerce platform that offers unbeatable prices from the most credible suppliers, ensuring the highest quality of product with full certification. They retail a wide selection of tech products, including computers, laptops, mobile phones, printers, e-bikes, home appliances, tech accessories and much more delivered directly to your doorstep anywhere in the UAE.

They have a highly experienced and trained sales and technical team who assist with selecting products suited to your requirements and pocket, simultaneously creating a superb buying experience just like you would experience in-store in the comfort of your living room.

The platform is an offspring of Intex Technologies, an established consumer electronics and accessories manufacturer that has been in the industry since 1996 and is present in 60+ countries. As the family business has witnessed growth in the market, the younger entrepreneurs of the family want to keep going to keep the name high. Following his father’s footsteps, Pranav Bansal, The Founder and CEO of edubaicart, decided to take advantage of his established family business and diversify Intex and launched this platform to make a mark on the tech industry through this startup. The founder elaborates, “The reason to launch it under Intex is so we can have the benefit of Intex’s network to provide our customers with excellent service, quality and low prices.”

