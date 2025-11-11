DARK EYE tracks online activity to detect and respond to exposed credentials, assets, and vulnerabilities in real time

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Bangkok, Thailand – EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, has launched DARK EYE, a dark web monitoring and brand protection platform. Launched at Defense & Security Thailand 2025, DARK EYE marks the latest addition to ORXYLABS’ portfolio in threat detection and attack surface management.

DARK EYE monitors the dark web, social media, and vulnerable infrastructure for threat intelligence and asset discovery. The platform identifies data leaks, impersonation, malware, and stolen credentials anywhere online, from underground forums to hidden criminal channels.

In addition to tracking breached emails and look-alike domains, DARK EYE can access threat actor profiles and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). The platform uses AI-powered alerts to detect and prioritise incidents quickly and accurately.

DARK EYE can be fully integrated with existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and Security Operations Centre (SOC) workflows, enabling CISOs and security teams to streamline their threat responses and protect their assets in real time.

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said: “As digital transformation accelerates and online threats multiply, global organisations must prioritise the detection and monitoring of data leaks, impersonation, fraud, and brand misuse. We at ORYXLABS are proud to provide a platform that makes this possible.”

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection at scale.

Visitors to Defense & Security Thailand can explore ORYXLABS’ portfolio at Stand J09 from 10 to 13 November.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: EDGE Commercial, Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

