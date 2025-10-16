EDGE Group entity, ORYXLABS, and the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), partnered to produce four platforms covering attack surface management, threat detection, attack disruption, and data compliance

The PROTECTION360 product family supports ORYXLAB’s mission to ensure digital resilience for decision-makers across the world

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has launched four new products in the domain of threat intelligence. The products were unveiled today at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the annual technology and digital transformation event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Jointly developed by ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, and the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), the government body responsible for protecting national assets from cyber threats, PROTECTION360 further refines EDGE’s portfolio in continuous attack surface management and attack mitigation. Together, the four platforms provide comprehensive protection against emerging digital threats.

API360 delivers continuous application programming interface (API) discovery and risk assessment, including shadow and unmanaged APIs. The platform maintains a real-time inventory of all discovered APIs, along with metadata for visibility and governance.

Complementing this, ASSESSMENT360 automates and simplifies compliance evaluation. With ASSESSMENT360, organisations can continuously assess device configurations across their system infrastructure and schedule automated audits in alignment with their existing frameworks.

Meanwhile, HONEYPOT360 provides a controlled and intelligence-driven platform to observe adversaries inside a network. By deploying realistic decoys, HONEYPOT360 distracts intruders with false operating systems and environments, generating high-confidence intrusion alerts and keeping legitimate infrastructures safe.

Finally, DATARIG360 is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) threat intelligence platform for large-scale domain and certificate data, allowing cyber professionals to detect risks early, enabling organisations to make data-driven decisions. DATARIG360 provides continuous domain registration, DNS, and WHOIS data, granting organisations complete visibility on their global domain ecosystem.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, said: “Early threat detection is a cornerstone of digital security and resilience. PROTECTION360 is another step forwards in the global protection of digital assets, data, and connections. We at the UAE Cyber Security Council will continue to support our partners in safeguarding their systems and critical infrastructure.”

Rogério Lemos, CEO, ORYXLABS, said: “These products set a new benchmark for digital security and cyber resilience across the UAE and the wider region. Thanks to their customisable features, all four platforms can be adapted to the needs of partners in government, industry, and public spheres. We are immensely proud of our collaboration with the CSC and will continue deepening our collaboration to strengthen the region’s cyber defences.”

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its solutions are a cornerstone of EDGE’s mission to drive digital transformation and cyber innovation in the UAE and beyond.

Visitors to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 can explore ORYXLABS’ portfolio, along with other entities within EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies cluster at Hall 24, Stand B40, from 13 to 17 October.

