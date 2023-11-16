Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE Group entity, EPI, the precision engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, will manufacture vertical fin titanium fittings for Boeing 787 aircraft for Strata Manufacturing (Strata), the advanced manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala). The package, granted by Strata, will allow for the manufacture of these parts within the UAE, as well as the export of vertical fin assemblies directly to Boeing. The announcement was made during Dubai Airshow 2023, held at Dubai World Central.

The machined parts, forged from titanium, require the latest in advanced machining technology and expert knowledge in efficient manufacturing. The collaboration awarded EPI with two additional surface enhancing approvals for titanium cleaning and coatings.

Michael Deshaies, EPI CEO, said: “As a leading regional expert in precision engineering solutions, EPI is honoured to be granted this manufacturing package, both increasing UAE export capabilities and enhancing indigenous manufacturing competencies. We also look forward to strengthening our longstanding relationship with Strata, a national leader in supply recognisable aircraft subsystems. As we continue to work together to bolster the national aviation industry, this partnership is a testament to EPI’s commitment to excellence and innovation in locally manufactured aerospace parts and supplies.”

Strata manufactures advanced composite aerostructures and, within a decade of its establishment, has built a reputation as the partner of choice for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers. Its efforts have facilitated the UAE’s international presence in aerospace manufacturing with eight per cent of the world’s global fleet now bearing the ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ seal of quality.

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil & gas (O&G) sectors and is equipped with advanced capabilities and cutting tools to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatment, coating, repairing, and assemblies. The company is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

About Strata Manufacturing

Strata Manufacturing PJSC (STRATA) is a composite aero-structures manufacturing facility based in the heart of Nibras Al Ain Aerospace, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. The company was established in 2009, with production beginning in 2010. Strata has partnerships with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing and Leonardo-Finmeccanica Aero-structures Division as well as a Tier one supplier to FACC AG, SAAB and S.A.B.C.A.

Strata is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development company and is part of the Aerospace, Renewables & ICT platform that aims to advance the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi.

