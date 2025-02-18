Abu Dhabi, UAE: – CARACAL, a regional leader in high-performance small arms within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed an agreement today with Ketech Asia, an advanced ammunition producer and small arms solutions provider, for the assembly and manufacturing of CARACAL’s CAR 816 assault rifle in Malaysia.

Following a reseller agreement in 2023, Ketech Asia will now manufacture key components of the CAR 816 at their recently opened factory in Pahang, Malaysia. Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the latest agreement marks a significant milestone in EDGE’s commitment to supporting modernisation initiatives within Southeast Asia through developing mutually beneficial partnerships with local industry.

The CAR 816 is a high-performance, mission-proven assault rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO. Operating on an adjustable short-stroke gas piston system, the CAR 816 is offered in multiple barrel lengths and supports various aftermarket attachments.

Attendees can visit EDGE’s diverse portfolio at indoor stand 05-C20 in hall 5 and outdoor stand CP-270 until 21 February 2025.

